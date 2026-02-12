LeBron James' demeanor keeps fueling hope of a reunion in Cleveland

LeBron James is used to being the primary ball-handler, the star of the team, and -- more importantly -- the center of attention. It's hard to take a step back and adjust, not only from a basketball perspective but also from an ego standpoint.

That's why the Cleveland Cavaliers may have a legitimate chance to make a run at him in the offseason. His passive-aggressiveness is reportedly rubbing people the wrong way in the Los Angeles Lakers, and that's always a sign of disaster looming.

James has pulled that off everywhere he's been, including in his two previous stints in Cleveland. That's why ESPN analyst Tim McMahon believes it's the beginning of the end. Talking on The Hoops Collective, he affirmed James won't be back in Los Angeles next season.

LeBron James is 'grumpy' and unlikely to return to the Lakers

"Part of LeBron's grumpiness is the realization that he's not going to be part of that," McMahon said. "It's very unlikely that he's back with the Lakers next season. He's not going out in L.A. on his own terms."

James is the type of player who loves being patted on the back. This isn't the first time he's not playing for a championship-caliber team, but it's the first time he's not the main attraction, and that could be bothering him.

He wouldn't be 'the guy' if he returned to Cleveland, either. Nevertheless, all talk would revolve around his farewell and how he would have a Hollywood-like ending to his career with his hometown team. That's more down his alley.

Whether bringing him back is in the best interests of the franchise or not is another conversation. Then again, he's the greatest player in franchise history. The team and the fan base should welcome him with open arms if he's looking to head back home.

James can still perform at a high level, at least on the offensive end of the floor. He's not putting much -- if any -- effort on defense, but his playmaking, basketball IQ, and three-level scoring would help any team.

Heading back to the Eastern Conference would probably make life easier for his championship aspirations in the final passage of his career. And with several players always looking to team up with him, the Cavs might instantly become one of the most appealing destinations in the league, even if it's just for a year or two.