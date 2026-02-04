Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder take Cavaliers’ biggest improvement even further

For the second time in as many seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers put on a trading clinic. Not only did they manage to get two of the most sought-after players in the trade market, but they did so while not giving up draft picks and clearing the books.

Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder had multiple trade suitors, and rightly so. They can provide a major offensive spark off the bench, but they can also do what most modern guards can't, which is take pride in getting stops on the defensive end of the floor.

Kenny Atkinson's team has struggled on defense, particularly from beyond the arc. That's why Ellis and Schroder arrived at the best time, as the Cavs had finally started turning the corner with their perimeter defense.

Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder will help the Cavaliers' terrible perimeter defense

As pointed out by Cavs analyst Mack Perry on X, the Cavs are holding their opposition to 33.6 percent from beyond the arc over their last 10 games. That's the eighth-lowest three-point field goal percentage during that span. Now, Ellis and Schroder, who combine to limit the opposition to 34.6 percent shooting from downtown, should only help the team even more.

Of course, context matters. The Cavs still have to tread plenty of water and do a lot of heavy lifting to be a good defensive 3-point shooting team.

Even with this recent improvement, they're still the third-worst team in the league in terms of 3-point percentage defense. Their opposition is knocking down 37.6 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc on 37.4 attempts a night for the totality of the season.

Ironically, the Cavs aren't a terrible defensive team. Their defensive rating (114.5) ranks 13th in the league, so they're a bit above-average. Even so, their ability to get stops -- or lack thereof -- will be crucial in the postseason.

This team has struggled against physical defense in the playoffs when referees allow a little more contact. So, if they can't outscore their opposition, they might as well slow the opposition down and protect the 3-point line.

The Cavs may not be done making moves. President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said in the offseason that this team needed toughness.

Lonzo Ball was supposed to provide some of that and failed. This trade shows that the front office is finally serious about getting some enforcers to complement Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.