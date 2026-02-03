Brian Windhorst immediately dispels laughable Darius Garland take

For the second time in as many years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made a potential season-changing move while managing to clear their books. Props to Koby Altman for landing Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, two of the most sought-after players ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

While losing De'Andre Hunter may hurt their wing defense, adding an experienced point guard like Schroder gives them a big boost for the second unit. He also has experience as a starter and could fill in if needed.

Then again, that doesn't mean that's why the Cavaliers went after him. According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, they don't want him to replace Darius Garland. If anything, they want him to take Lonzo Ball's place.

Cavaliers don't want to replace Darius Garland with Dennis Schroder

"I don't think they traded for Dennis Schroder to replace Darius Garland," Windhorst said on "The Hoops Collective. "I felt like they felt they needed to upgrade the backup point guard (position). I think that's what that's about."

Garland has been a talking point for all the wrong reasons again this season. He's been in and out of the lineup because of diverse injuries, and that has been the norm for most of his career. Even so, the Cavs don't seem to miss him much when he doesn't play. In fact, they're 17-8 when he doesn't play and 13-13 when he suits up.

The young point guard also has a long history of shortcomings in big moments. He averages just 13.8 points and 5.0 assists per game on 30.5 percent from the floor and 10.0 percent from beyond the arc in elimination games.

While Schroder isn't a superstar by any means, it wasn't far-fetched to think that some fans would've felt just fine if the team chose to roll with him and trade Garland to the highest bidder. He's been tangled up in trade rumors more often than not, anyway.

Garland is a good player and all, but he might not be as good as the front office thinks he is. He has failed to take another leap in his development, is often hurt, and isn't much of a vocal leader or an enforcer.

At least, Kenny Atkinson's team will get some toughness and a floor general to run the second unit. And, in a perfect case of addition by subtraction, Schroder being on the court will probably mean Lonzo Ball won't play, which might be the biggest win of this entire situation.