Nearly 20 games into the regular season, the fans still don't know what version of the Cleveland Cavaliers they'll get on a nightly basis. They can either look like a playoff contender or a lottery team in the span of minutes.

That's always an indictment of the coach, especially when he doesn't seem to have any alternatives or solutions to the team's glaring issues. Granted, anyone can lose any day in the toughest basketball tournament on Earth, but inconsistent teams never get the job done when it counts.

That's why listening to Kenny Atkinson talk about tweaking his lineups with almost 25 percent of the regular season on the books is infuriating. Moreover, his solution of giving the young players fewer minutes might only hurt this team even more.

Kenny Atkinson doesn't know how to fix the Cleveland Cavaliers

“We have to have him (Donovan Mitchell) score. But we gotta figure out the best lineups around them. I think we can do a better job. We're playing a lot of young guys. Are we putting too many young guys out there together?” Atkinson said after the blowout loss to the Bulls (h/t Full Court Press).

To be fair, this team has dealt with injuries to key players for most of the season. Evan Mobley is still out, Jaylon Tyson has missed some games, and Peyton Watson also had to miss a couple. Then again, it's been 18 games.

More than that, this is a team that has kept its core together for years now. There should be more automatisms, more chemistry, and Atkinson should only have to make minor adjustments here and there, depending on the context and the matchup.

Not knowing what the team's best lineup is 18 games into the regular season is grounds for dismissal. He may have tried to sound like a supportive coach who didn't want to let his star player down, but he only confirmed what was pretty evident by watching this team play.

Also, Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas have been two of the best players on the team by a wide margin this season, so how exactly does keeping them off the court help Mitchell? How will Mitchell benefit from not having a floor-spacing playmaker or another three-level scorer by his side?

If anything, Proctor and Thomas might be this team's future. It has always felt like the Cavs' core will ultimately have to go their separate ways after years of underperforming, so maybe ignoring the team's most promising young players doesn't make that much sense.

Anyone can beat you in this league, and that's not a problem in itself. But after two full seasons and 18 games, the coach should have an idea of who to play in which circumstances, especially with most of the same guys being there since before he arrived in town.