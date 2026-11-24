By every objective and subjective measure, it's simply impossible to deny that James Harden is one of the greatest players in basketball history. Where he ranks depends on the fan, but even his biggest detractor must give him his flowers.

That said, Harden has also done plenty to earn the backlash and criticism. He hasn't always dealt with his career in the most professional way, has underperformed countless times in big moments, and rarely seemed to take accountability.

That's why, as much as Donovan Mitchell has every right to defend him and urge everyone to give him his flowers while they still can, not understanding where the criticism comes from is missing the whole point.

James Harden is a legend, but he's also hurt his legacy

“We won’t (get his flowers). He won’t until it’s over with,” Mitchell said after Harden's 51-point game (h/t HoopsHype). “I hate it. But that’s just the world we, we live in … And it sucks that that’s that way. But, you know, us in this locker room, guys in this league, we know who he is and we know what he’s done for the game.”

James Harden would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he retired today. He's made a case to be considered a top-five shooting guard in NBA history, and he's one of the most dominant scorers to lace them up. So, the fact that people still don't seem to universally love him should only raise questions as to why.

Why does everyone love Allen Iverson? Why does Tracy McGrady rank so high among today's fans? Why can everyone agree that Steve Nash and Chris Paul are two of the best ever, even though they were all ringless? Harden has been given countless opportunities to get the job done, and he's failed time and time again. Few people have had more help and All-Star teammates, and he's burned bridges with every organization he's been a part of.

There was a time when all teams in the world would've killed to have James Harden on their roster. Unfortunately, he always outstayed his welcome, wreaking havoc in the locker room as easily as he did on the court. No one can say with a straight face that Harden isn't a legend of this game. Not even his biggest detractor can seriously say that he wasn't the best scorer in the league during his prime.

The Houston Rockets will retire his jersey, and he'll get his due once he's no longer on the court. But even there, it'll still feel like the fans won't claim him with the same pride they do for other franchise greats. He still has a golden opportunity to flip the narrative and go out with a bang. But if you still don't understand why fans may not love him as much as other legends, maybe you're not paying attention.