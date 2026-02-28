Kenny Atkinson lays out exactly how Jaylon Tyson can earn long-term Cavaliers trust

Kenny Atkinson and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a great problem in their hands right now. They have a very talented and dynamic two-way young player who might have to settle for coming off the bench.

Jaylon Tyson's arrow was trending up before the trade deadline. Now, with all the new faces in The Land, he's moved back to the second unit. Someone had to bite the bullet, and it just had to be the second-year wing.

Then again, that's not a death sentence, and he's by no means in Aktinson's dog house. However, the Cavaliers coach still needs to see a bit more consistency from him, especially on the defensive end of the floor. When asked about Tyson's minutes, the Cavs coach detailed a clear path for Tyson to be on the court in the playoffs.

Kenny Atkinson wants Jaylon Tyson to step up on defense

“Behind Dean [Wade], can he be that perimeter stopper," Atkinson asked (h/t Spencer Davies). "He's shown he can do it. He's done really well all year. As young players, [they] can make probably make a few more mistakes than a vet like Dean, but if he wants big playoff minutes, that's going to be it."

Tyson has shown flashes of strong defense, but the consistency hasn't always been there. The tenacity on the ball has been there, but so has some foul trouble. The advanced numbers are mixed on his impact for the Cavaliers defensively. There is still plenty to learn and refine.

This is just the way things go for contending teams. They can't always afford to let young players grow through their mistakes, and they have to roll with the veterans. It takes patience and plenty of mental strength, but those who keep their head down and get to work usually reap what they sow.

Koby Altman made some big moves at the trade deadline. The Cavs added three rotation pieces, one of whom is expected to be the team's secondary shot-maker and primary creator. Everybody will have to adjust for the greater good.

Tyson is a talented player who can break out on any given night. He's a stat sheet-stuffer who can contribute on both ends of the floor and do a little bit of everything. For now, he'll just have to stay ready so he doesn't have to get ready, and he has a little over 20 games to prove to his coach that he can be trusted in big moments.