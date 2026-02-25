Cavaliers' ceiling looks higher than ever with eye-opening James Harden stat

The Cleveland Cavaliers spent years making marginal moves to improve the team around the core four. Year in and year out, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley played well enough to make the playoffs and not much more.

Just when it seemed that the front office was going to take that same approach, they made a huge splash by acquiring James Harden. Of course, he's no longer at the peak of his powers, but he's still an offensive mastermind.

Harden's impact on the Cavaliers has been as notorious as it's been expedite. It took the team seven games to realize that they have made the right call by choosing him over Garland, who's 10 years younger.

James Harden's offensive impact raises the Cavs' ceiling

As shown by Basketball Reference, the Cavaliers have a +8.3 offensive swing when Harden is on the court. That's a significant improvement from the -2.3 swing they had with their former first-round pick.

Not to beat a dead horse, but Garland hasn't even been able to suit up for the Los Angeles Clippers yet. Trading a 26-year-old for a 36-year-old isn't standard procedure in the NBA, but Harden is much more durable at this point in his career than Garland ever was. That sentiment is still true even after the recent news of the thumb injury for the aging star.

Of course, the defense is going to struggle when Harden and Mitchell are both on the court. His effort and defensive prowess are more than questionable, to say the least, but he still makes up for that on the offensive end of the floor.

Harden's pick-and-roll artistry has brought the best out of Jarrett Allen. The Cavs' big man is being much more aggressive, demanding the ball in the post, catching lobs, sealing defenders with his big body, and making the most of all the wide-open looks he's getting with Harden by his side.

The Cavs have one of the easiest schedules left in the regular season. Harden's addition might've been the missing piece Kenny Atkinson's team had been craving. Once he's back from his thumb injury, that much will be clear yet again. Harden is not their go-to guy, but he can make sure their go-to guy is fresh and well-rested when it matters the most.

He may not be there for the long run, and things might end on a sour note, as is usually the case with Harden. That doesn't mean the fans shouldn't enjoy the ride while it lasts. The Cavs are clearly a much better team now than they were just two weeks ago.