Kenny Atkinson doesn’t sugarcoat Jaylon Tyson’s playing-time situation

The Cleveland Cavaliers had found a diamond in the rough this season. Jaylon Tyson has been a strong candidate for Most Improved Player, going from an afterthought and a garbage-time guy as a rookie to a legitimate starter this season.

Then, the Cavs traded for Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, and James Harden, and it all changed for the second-year wing again. As expected, his minutes and -- more importantly -- his touches took a hit.

Tyson has still been an efficient contributor on both ends of the floor, but he's no longer starting. When asked about his situation, coach Kenny Atkinson provided a candid reality check for the California product.

Kenny Atkinson says Jaylon Tyson has to earn his minutes again

"You gotta earn it. It's definitely a shift for him. I understand that as a young player, that's not easy," Atkinson said. " I do think he had probably a couple of games where he wasn't playing at that elite level, and then we obviously added three new rotation guys, so it just diced up."

Tyson averaged just over 27 minutes per game this season. However, he only reached that mark once in the past five games, and it came during the blowout win over the New York Knicks. He also took at least 10 shots (his season average) just twice during that span.

That's not necessarily bad for a second-year player, and it's not an indictment on his talent, work ethic, or impact. That's just the way it goes whenever a young player is doing his part on a team with championship aspirations, even former first-round picks.

Coach Atkinson added that he wanted Tyson to earn his minutes by playing defense, rebounding, limiting mistakes, and making shots. That may sound simple, but basketball can be a simple sport at times, and that's what will get guys on the court come playoff time.

The Cavaliers took an aggressive approach at the trade deadline because they believe they have a legitimate shot at winning a championship. As such, everybody will have to chip in, put their heads down, and just get to work. This goal is bigger than any individual agenda, and the whole has to be greater than the sum of its parts.

Tyson can still give this team an instant offensive spark off the bench and be one of the best sixth men in the game for the remainder of the season. This team isn't giving up on him; it's just that the context changed.