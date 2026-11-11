Numbers show the Cavs officially have a James Harden crisis

It's been months since the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to send Darius Garland packing to get James Harden. The Cavs looked like the early winners of that controversial transaction, but we're not so sure about that anymore.

As much as Garland has hurt the Clippers, Harden hasn't been much better for the Cavaliers, especially this season. His usual defensive miscues are infuriating, but he's not even contributing on offense anymore.

The eye test has been frustrating to watch, but the advanced numbers tell an even more disheartening picture. As Cavaliers analyst Danny Cunningham shared on X, the Cavs get outscored by 23.8 points per 100 possessions when Harden is on the court.

The Cavaliers must bench James Harden before it's too late

The Cavs have a -2.8 net rating when Harden and Donovan Mitchell are on the court, a -5.8 rating when Mitchell sits, and a +21 rating when Mitchell plays without Harden. Things aren't much better with Evan Mobley, as they're -6.4 when they play together, +5.3 when Harden plays and Mobley sits, and +27.8 when Mobley plays and Harden sits.

Numbers don't lie.

Harden's shot isn't falling,he's turning the ball over at a high rate while his assists are down, and his energy around Kenny Atkinson has already been a talking point this season. He's an aging star, and it looks like Father Time has finally caught up to him.

Trading for a player a decade older than a homegrown talent was a polarizing move on its own, more so considering that Harden had a reputation for being the ultimate playoff dropper. It still made sense to a degree, though, given Garland's durability concerns and long-term deal.

However, doubling down on Harden this offseason was clearly a mistake. This isn't a case of playing Monday-morning quarterback; it was pretty evident that the Cavaliers shouldn't have brought him back from the moment he put pen to paper.

Harden has never been a leader. He might be a proven veteran, but his magic runs out as soon as the regular season ends, and he's not even being his usual self right now. He's hurting the team much more than he's helping.

The Cavs will probably never entertain the thought of benching him, though that's the most obvious solution here. The tape and the numbers show he's the team's biggest problem right now, and they must act before this gets even more out of hand.