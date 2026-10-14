Jaylon Tyson's year-3 leap might force Cavs to make key James Harden adjustment

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an elite backcourt, even at this point in James Harden's career. Pairing him with Donovan Mitchell gives Kenny Atkinson two three-level scorers and ball-handlers to get the ball up the court and lean on.

However, it also creates an obvious problem. Neither of them is a good or even willing defender, and that could put the team in a tough spot in the clutch. This is Mitchell's team, so Harden should be the odd man out if it comes to that.

That's why, after watching Jaylon Tyson start for Harden and look amazing in the preseason, one can only wonder whether the Cavs would be better off having him close out games instead of the veteran. Harden might not like it, but it might be for the best.

The Cleveland Cavaliers must trust Jaylon Tyson more in year 3

Jaylon Tyson is a much better defender. He dives for loose balls, goes over screens, and tries his best to stay draped on his defensive assignment. He also knows how to use his long arms to pick up the pocket or disrupt passing lanes.

Harden is, for lack of a better word, and with all due respect to one of the greatest scorers and pick-and-roll operators of all time, a choker. He can't be on the court in big moments, and he's proven that time and time again.

The Cavaliers already have their closer in Donovan Mitchell. Unlike Harden, he rises to the occasion, and he can also make people around him better with his playmaking. Tyson can shoot from all three levels, so it's not like he can't put the ball through the hoop.

Evan Mobley is an elite defender. Peyton Watson is also willing and physical, and Evan Mobley can anchor the paint. You don't need two defensive liabilities in the backcourt when you also have a switchable defender who can contribute on both sides of the court when it matters most.

Tyson has gotten better with more opportunities, and he's shown that he can fill up the stat sheet when given an opportunity. Of course, he lacked consistency and was too erratic at times, but those are normal growing pains every young player must go through before taking a leap.

Tyson's development will be paramount to this team's success — or lack thereof. They should definitely continue to use Harden, but recognizing when he's a liability might be the best way to maximize his true value for this team. He's a three-quarter, regular-season guy.