Evan Mobley just stole Paolo Banchero's lunch money and could be leveling up again

Expectations are a dangerous thing.

With low expectations, even a small step forward looks amazing. With high expectations, greatness can be dismissed for not being great enough. Evan Mobley has dealt with that fickle roller coaster the last couple of seasons, with a breakout 2024-25 eclipsed by a merely "good" 2025-26.

Sunday night, Mobley and the Cavaliers played in their second preseason game. Mobley's performance against the opposing power forward, "star" Paolo Banchero, suggests that Mobley's growth might be back on track and ready for another explosion forward.

Mobley dominanted Banchero

Banchero is everything that Mobley is not in terms of a classic star profile. The Magic star is comfortable with the ball in his hands, loves to call his own number, and even if his shots are not falling, he will continue to put them up.

Last season, Banchero got up at least 15 shots in 44 games, including a season-high 28 shots in a February loss to the Phoenix Suns (he made only 11 of them). Mobley reached that mark in just 24 games, and his season-high was 24 shots in a blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings. If Mobley is shooting poorly, he tends not to take up shots. Banchero has no such reservations.

On Sunday night, Mobley took on the Banchero assignment and absolutely shut him down. Paolo shot just 1-for-10 from the field with two assists and three turnovers in his 18 minutes. He finished -9 for the half, at which point his night was over.

Mobley's 14 points weren't anything to write home about, but it was his defense on full display. In another moment of the game, Mobley was out of position in rotation and a Magic player drove past him. He spun, caught up, and forced a miss as he got back into the play -- running at full speed toward the rim with just the length of a free throw to recover. Magical stuff.

Is Mobley going to make another leap?

The Cavaliers would love for Mobley to continue to grow on offense, and perhaps he will display some growth on that end from his offseason work. Where he is truly special, however, is on defense -- and he could challenge Victor Wembanyama for the crown once more.

Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year two seasons ago, but the narrative was that he did so only because of injuries to other top candidates, including Wembanyama. Last season he wasn't even in the running despite a solid defensive year.

Everyone ready to anoint Wembanyama for DPOY already shouldn't overlook Mobley. He reads opposing offenses like a computer program, his recovery speed is scary, and his versatility is top-notch. He can defend the paint, rotate to the perimeter, spearhead a zone or blow up a play in transition -- all while keeping his foul rate low.

With the Cavaliers committed to improving defensively, there is the potential for greatness in Cleveland. Mobley and Jarrett Allen have always been a formidable defensive pairing, but add in Peyton Watson and the athleticism of the frontcourt skyrockets -- and with it, the ceiling.

Mobley continues to lock up his offensive counterparts, an important task as the teams around Clevealnd in the East upgrade their talent. Mobley was up to the task against Banchero on Sunday night, and it could be the start of something special for the young big man.