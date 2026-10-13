Jaylon Tyson is making the Cavaliers' biggest offseason move look complicated

The Cleveland Cavaliers spent their offseason addressing a glaring weakness on the wing.

They acquired Peyton Watson, invested valuable assets in bringing him to Cleveland and seemingly found the perfect complement to Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Problem solved, right?

Well, Jaylon Tyson has entered the chat, and he might have something to say about that.

Two preseason games into Cleveland's preparations for the 2026-27 season, Tyson is already making a compelling argument for more playing time. And suddenly, Kenny Atkinson has a rather interesting decision on his hands.

Jaylon Tyson is making his case impossible to ignore

Tyson opened the preseason with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting against Boston.



Then came Sunday's 119-105 victory over Orlando. Another 13 points, this time on 4-for-8 shooting, including three made three-pointers in five attempts. That's 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting through two games.

Not bad for someone supposedly competing for minutes behind Cleveland's shiny new acquisition.

Even more encouraging is Tyson's shooting. During Sunday's broadcast, ESPN analyst Tim Legler highlighted Tyson's quicker release, noting the absence of the dip in his shooting motion. It's a small mechanical adjustment with potentially significant consequences.

Playing alongside Mitchell and Harden means opportunities won't always come with time to gather the ball, survey the defense and get comfortable. Sometimes, the shot has to go up immediately.

And Tyson looks increasingly capable of making those opportunities count.

Peyton Watson still offers something Cleveland desperately needs

Now, before we start questioning Cleveland's entire offseason, there's a reason the Cavaliers wanted Watson. Defense.

Watson brings length, athleticism and the ability to challenge opposing scorers on the perimeter. Those qualities matter for a team whose defensive shortcomings became painfully apparent during last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

He's also coming off a season averaging 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.



One difficult shooting night doesn't erase that. Watson finished Sunday's game with six points on 3-for-10 shooting, missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. But the Cavaliers didn't acquire him solely for his shooting.

They needed someone who could defend bigger wings, provide another athletic presence and make Cleveland less vulnerable against the Eastern Conference's best teams.

Tyson's offensive production doesn't suddenly make those needs disappear. There's still an important question worth asking, though. If Tyson provides more dependable spacing alongside Mitchell and Harden, does Watson automatically deserve the starting job?

I'd argue that answer shouldn't be predetermined.

The Cavaliers might have a better problem than they expected

Cleveland doesn't necessarily have to choose one player over the other. There's still an important question worth asking, though. If Tyson provides more dependable spacing alongside Mitchell and Harden, does Watson automatically deserve the starting job?

Watson could start against opponents with dangerous scoring wings. Tyson could receive more opportunities when the Cavaliers need additional shooting.

But Cleveland's starting lineup was already far from settled when training camp opened, with Atkinson acknowledging that he hadn't decided on his fifth starter. Tyson's emergence only makes that decision more interesting. Acquiring Watson might have given Cleveland its presumed starter, but it shouldn't automatically settle the competition.

The Cavaliers invested heavily in Watson because they believed he could improve their championship chances. That investment shouldn't guarantee him anything.

Not when Tyson is making such a convincing case of his own.

Of course, we're talking about two preseason games. Nobody should be declaring a winner just yet.

But if Tyson continues shooting like this, Atkinson may have to reconsider how he distributes minutes. Cleveland went searching for an answer on the wing this offseason.

It might have found two.

The Cleveland Cavaliers spent their offseason addressing a glaring weakness on the wing.

They acquired Peyton Watson, invested valuable assets in bringing him to Cleveland and seemingly found the perfect complement to Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Problem solved, right?

Well, Jaylon Tyson has entered the chat, and he might have something to say about that.

Two preseason games into Cleveland's preparations for the 2026-27 season, Tyson is already making a compelling argument for more playing time. And suddenly, Kenny Atkinson has a rather interesting decision on his hands.

Jaylon Tyson is making his case impossible to ignore

Tyson opened the preseason with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting against Boston.



Then came Sunday's 119-105 victory over Orlando. Another 13 points, this time on 4-for-8 shooting, including three made three-pointers in five attempts. That's 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting through two games.

Not bad for someone supposedly competing for minutes behind Cleveland's shiny new acquisition.

Even more encouraging is Tyson's shooting. During Sunday's broadcast, ESPN analyst Tim Legler highlighted Tyson's quicker release, noting the absence of the dip in his shooting motion. It's a small mechanical adjustment with potentially significant consequences.

Playing alongside Mitchell and Harden means opportunities won't always come with time to gather the ball, survey the defense and get comfortable. Sometimes, the shot has to go up immediately.

And Tyson looks increasingly capable of making those opportunities count.

Peyton Watson still offers something Cleveland desperately needs

Now, before we start questioning Cleveland's entire offseason, there's a reason the Cavaliers wanted Watson.

Watson brings length, athleticism and the ability to challenge opposing scorers on the perimeter. Those qualities matter for a team whose defensive shortcomings became painfully apparent during last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

He's also coming off a season averaging 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.



One difficult shooting night doesn't erase that. Watson finished Sunday's game with six points on 3-for-10 shooting, missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. But the Cavaliers didn't acquire him solely for his shooting.

They needed someone who could defend bigger wings, provide another athletic presence and make Cleveland less vulnerable against the Eastern Conference's best teams.

Tyson's offensive production doesn't suddenly make those needs disappear. There's still an important question worth asking, though. If Tyson provides more dependable spacing alongside Mitchell and Harden, does Watson automatically deserve the starting job?

I'd argue that answer shouldn't be predetermined.

The Cavaliers might have a better problem than they expected

Cleveland doesn't necessarily have to choose one player over the other. There's still an important question worth asking, though. If Tyson provides more dependable spacing alongside Mitchell and Harden, does Watson automatically deserve the starting job?

Watson could start against opponents with dangerous scoring wings. Tyson could receive more opportunities when the Cavaliers need additional shooting.

But Cleveland's starting lineup was already far from settled when training camp opened, with Atkinson acknowledging that he hadn't decided on his fifth starter. Tyson's emergence only makes that decision more interesting. Acquiring Watson might have given Cleveland its presumed starter, but it shouldn't automatically settle the competition.

The Cavaliers invested heavily in Watson because they believed he could improve their championship chances. That investment shouldn't guarantee him anything.

Not when Tyson is making such a convincing case of his own.

Of course, we're talking about two preseason games. Nobody should be declaring a winner just yet.

But if Tyson continues shooting like this, Atkinson may have to reconsider how he distributes minutes. Cleveland went searching for an answer on the wing this offseason.

It might have found two.