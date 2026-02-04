Cavaliers' James Harden trade logic is crystal clear after Donovan Mitchell rumors

Darius Garland has missed a ton of games this season. That created pressure on Donovan Mitchell to take on a heavy offensive burden for the Cleveland Cavaliers without his backcourt partner beside him for support. The result of that? James Harden.

After rumors swirled about Harden being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Cavaliers on Monday night, the news officially broke on Tuesday. An aging, but still very productive, star is on his way to Cleveland. Meanwhile, Garland is packing his bags for Los Angeles.

A ton of Cavaliers fans have struggled to wrap their head around why Cleveland would want to make this move. Harden is 36 years old. Why swap a two-time All-Star, who is only 26 and under contract, for a few good seasons of The Beard? The answer is quite simple actually. Mitchell needed the help.

The Stein Line reported, "It's also believed that Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell would welcome the addition of an experienced ballhandler like Harden to ease some of the playmaking burden he has shouldered this season."

Mitchell’s rumored desire for more playmaking fueled Cavaliers move for Harden

The reasoning here, if true, is actually super understandable. Mitchell's usage percentage this season is the highest it has ever been while the star guard has donned a Cavaliers uniform. 32.4 percent edges out his first season with the Cavs back in 2022-23.

That mark is actually the second highest of his career overall. In 2020-21, Mitchell posted a usage percentage of 33.5 with the Utah Jazz. That would be the only season that tops what he is doing this year.

Was the move a touch reactionary on the Cavaliers' part? Perhaps there is a case for that. However, with Mitchell's contract situation looming large in the background, Cleveland needed to ensure their franchise star was well-equipped with this current roster or risk having a player who could force his way out in the near future.

Plus, even at 36 years old, Harden is still one of the best passers in the league. His 8.1 assists per game rank third in the entire NBA.

Harden has always been particularly gifted at bringing the best out of the bigs he plays with too. That should be a massive gift for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, provided both stick around with the Cavs. Their new point guard is exactly the type of player who should keep both engaged and active.

There are going to be a lot of feelings surrounding this trade in Cleveland. If the rumors are true, disappointment will not be one of them for the franchise guy.