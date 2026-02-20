James Harden’s wild Jarrett Allen admission should have Cavaliers fans buzzing

Sometimes, basketball can be simple. Feed the big man around the rim, and he'll get to work. That's not a formula the Cleveland Cavaliers used often before James Harden's arrival, but it's certainly a part of the nightly menu now.

Allen has been much more aggressive since the team acquired the former MVP. He's lurking around the dunker spot, sealing defenders with his big frame, and even posting up every now and then. This newfound aggression is a much-welcome and needed addition to his game.

That's why Harden had to give him his flowers. Following their route of the Brooklyn Nets and their four games together, the future Hall of Famer had a somewhat hilarious admission about his new teammate.

James Harden is excited about his partnership with Jarrett Allen

“He’s better than I thought he was‚" Harden said (h/t Cleveland.com). “He has so much touch around the rim. That’s probably one of the most underrated parts of his game. Just trying to find ways to get him the ball, in positions where he can be successful. It’s only been four games, but it’s easy for me.”

Harden just said the quiet part out loud. Most people always expected Allen to be one of the biggest winners of Harden's arrival to Northeast Ohio, and hearing the newest member of the team confirm that is encouraging.

Allen has been a liability way too many times in the playoffs. He stops playing with the same intensity on both ends of the floor. Having him get into a rhythm early and more involved in the offensive flow of the game might be just what he needs to stay locked in when it matters the most.

Few players in NBA history have operated in the pick-and-roll with the same smoothness and success as Harden. He's an artist when it comes to creating easy buckets for his roll men, and all of his big men have thrived once they get on the same page with him.

Allen scored 29, 22, and 21 points in his first three games with Harden. He had 15 on eight shots in just 23 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets, going to the line 10 times in the first half alone.

This team already knows what Harden and Donovan Mitchell can get them, Having Allen also be a big factor can certainly elevate their ceiling to new heights.