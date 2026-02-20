James Harden’s true focus during Cavaliers’ undefeated run speaks volumes

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling right now. They're one of the hottest teams in the Association, sitting on a six-game winning streak, and securing all four games in that column since acquiring James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former MVP developed an instant rapport on and off the court with Donovan Mitchell. They even got the fans on their feet with a now viral alley-oop finish that, hopefully, will be an omen of things to come in the playoffs.

Talking about the playoffs, Harden seems to be focused on what actually matters right now. Following a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets, the former scoring champion had a rather interesting choice of words.

James Harden is already thinking about the NBA Playoffs

“Tonight was a team win… This gives us confidence that in the playoffs there’s gonna be different ways that you have to win games and we’re built for any of [them],” Harden told Gabriella Kreuz of Big Play Cleveland.

The fact that Harden sees a route of one of the worst teams in basketball as preparation for the postseason means something. The Cavs still have to play 26 more regular-season games, yet he's already laser-focused on what actually matters.

If he doesn't miss a single game, Harden will have 30 games with Kenny Atkinson's team to get ready and develop chemistry for the playoffs. He's a plug-and-play offensive force, but there are still tweaks to make around him to get everyone on the same page.

Of course, it's not that he should be overwhelmed by emotion after taking down the struggling Nets, regardless of the blowout. But to watch him shut down all talk about that game and immediately shift the conversation toward the postseason was encouraging.

Harden has earned a complicated reputation and legacy. Some might even say he's detached and almost a basketball mercenary. While that might be fair to a degree, it looks like he's taking his tenure in Cleveland with a different, more honest approach.

Saying that loyalty is overrated doesn't mean that he doesn't care about winning. If anything, it might be him finally shedding off the weight of having to be the face of the franchise and lead by example. The Cavs don't need him to do that.

Harden is playing free and with the confidence of someone who doesn't have anything to lose because he's been there and done that way too many times. That might be the approach he needs to finally get over the hump in the postseason.