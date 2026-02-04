James Harden already made major sacrifice for the Cavaliers before even joining them

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially acquired James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers. It took Darius Garland and a second-round pick, but the trade has been agreed to by both sides. The thing is, the process could have been made much more difficult than it was.

Financially, Harden for Garland worked as a straight swap. That was huge for the second-aproned Cavaliers. That is before factoring in a trade kicker that was attached to the contract of the former Clippers star. It could have been a devasting obstacle had The Beard not helped his new team out.

Jake Fischer reported: "By targeting Cleveland as his next destination, James Harden had to waive almost all of his $2.3 million trade bonus. He wanted the Cavaliers, like he wanted the Clippers... like he wanted the Sixers... It's honestly impressive this man keeps pointing at a team and getting there."

Harden chose the Cavaliers. That much is clear. The question now becomes whether the new union will work out for boh sides.

Harden waiving his trade kicker made Cavaliers trade so much easier

$2.3 million is not chump change, especially not for a player who is partially joining the Cavaliers in search of his next (and likely final) payday in the NBA. This financial hurdle was crossed and that is the next one both sides will need to navigate.

Brian Windhorst revealed earlier today that Harden is certainly coming to Cleveland with the intention of getting paid. It feels a touch odd, considering most thought part of the appeal in getting rid of Garland was escaping his bloated contract.

It's a tricky situation that won't get answer until time passes.

What should be clear immediately is the on-court boost. Harden will give the Cavaliers some much-needed playmaking help. The all-time great has a well-deserved reputation of elevating the bigs he plays with in particular. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should benefit tremendously.

Common critiques of Harden's fit have been his defense and his perception as a poor playoff performer.

To that, the counter question would be: does Garland really give you either one of those things?

Harden is certainly older and gives Cleveland a shorter window to compete, but there is also a higher ceiling with him at the point guard spot. Likewise, despite the age, he's the healthier player right now too.

The Cavaliers clearly want to compete now. They know impressing Donovan Mitchell in the short-term is important. Harden wanted to be in Cleveland, and the Cavs were not going to turn down the opportunity.