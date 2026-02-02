Donovan Mitchell is putting pressure on the Cavaliers without saying a single word

Despite the obstacles of having to navigate the second apron, the Cleveland Cavaliers found a way to make an impactful move before the NBA trade deadline. Cavs fans have Donovan Mitchell to thank for that aggressive approach.

The Cavaliers star has not come out and demanded anything of the franchise in that regard. It's actually been quite the opposite. Mitchell has preached patience in Cleveland consistently. However, there is an important story to tell that does not require any words.

Mitchell has one more guaranteed year under contract for 2026-27 before a player option could allow him to hit free agency in the summer of 2027. No one is looking at him like a flight risk just yet, but without an extension done, the pressure to keep the franchise star happy is certainly on.

Mitchell has yet to reach a Conference Finals during his NBA career. Little of that has to do with his own individual output once postseason play arrives either. If that fact remains true in wine and gold, one would imagine a star that cares about winning may start looking for greener pastures.

Mitchell hasn’t demanded anything — but Cleveland can feel the clock ticking

Perhaps Mitchell can afford a patient approach with the Cavaliers because he knows that an escape route is there for him. It's an ugly reality that Clevelanders may not want to think about, but it looms large in the background of every calculated stroke made by the Cavs.

Trading De'Andre Hunter for the return they got was a great way to showcase the franchise's competence. In short, the Cavaliers absolutely robbed the Sacramento Kings in broad daylight.

Cutting the Hunter experiment short should have been a moment of selling low for Cleveland. Instead, they fleeced the Kings for one of the most coveted 3-and-D names on the trade market and a solid backup point guard.

If the Cavaliers can execute another masterful move before Feb. 5, they'll be in good shape. NBA insider Brian Windhorst did not rule out that possibility either.

"I'm not sure whether they're going to be able to do anything more, but I definitely think they should be watched," Windhorst said of the Cavaliers during an appearance on The Hoop Collective.

Tim Bontemps immediately brought up Mitchell's situation in response to Windhorst's comments. That part of the equation is not lost on anyone paying attention.

This is a healthy kind of pressure to have. The Cavaliers front office will face accountability for everything they do with the coming contract decision from Mitchell being on the horizon. Hopefully for Cleveland, that continues to bring out the best in Koby Altman.