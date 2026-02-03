Cavaliers need help from James Harden to finally complete blockbuster trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers are ready to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade that was first reported late Monday night: James Harden for Darius Garland. All-Star point guard for All-Star point guard. The problem, however, is that both teams need Harden to sign off on the deal.

The news that Harden wanted a trade out of Los Angeles came out of nowhere on Monday night, the shocking precursor to a wild Tuesday of NBA trades and rumors. Even more shocking was the team reported to be making a push for Harden’s services: the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland is mired in another injury-riddled season, struggling to regain his form and get back on the court after offseason toe surgery and multiple re-aggravations of the injury. He is a decade younger than Harden and at his best more impactful, but he cannot help the Cavaliers if he can’t stay on the basketball court.

The Clippers will be committing to multiple seasons of paying Garland, but they are also locking down the position with someone who played at an All-NBA level last season. They need to get younger after entering the season with the older roster in NBA history. This deal would allow them to move on from Harden without needing to re-sign him and add a dynamic high-upside point guard in the process.

Whether or not this is a smart deal for one or both teams is somewhat immaterial; both teams reportedly are ready to make the trade. The problem seems to be that Harden has a double veto on any trade and seems to be drawing the process out.

James Harden is holding up the trade

James Harden signed a “1+1” contract this past offseason, a two-year contract with the second year holding a player option. Harden would lose his “Bird Rights” if he were to be traded and then opt out of his contract this summer, meaning his new team couldn’t merely re-sign him at any amount. That means that, per league rules, he can veto any trade he doesn’t like.

While that is barrier enough, it does appear that Harden is not absolutely closed to teaming up with Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. That being said, it’s his second veto power that may be getting in the way: his trade kicker.

Negotiated into Harden’s contract is a 15 percent trade kicker, which will increase his salary if he is traded up to 15 percent. Because the Cavaliers are over the second apron, however, they cannot take back more money than they send out. Because Darius Garland makes only $260k more than Harden, the bearded star will need to waive most of his trade kicker to allow a trade to happen.

If Harden can find another trade suitor, perhaps he can accrue all of that trade kicker. If the Cavaliers make another trade in the next 48 hours, perhaps that floats them below the second tax apron and thus Harden can take back more of that bonus amount. It behooves him to wait a beat and see if a better option comes along.

The Cavaliers and Clippers appear to have agreed that their teams would be better by swapping point guards. It’s a rare trade, but one that everyone expects to be ready to go — except one person has to play along.