Donovan Mitchell's extension may have created a new problem for the Cavaliers

As expected, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell are extending their partnership. This looked like a done deal from the minute they traded for James Harden, as they showed that they were serious about competing for an NBA championship right away.

The Cavs gave Mitchell a well-deserved four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension. The deal includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker. Notably, he could've waited until next summer to get 10 years of NBA service and sign a five-year, $353 million deal instead.

So, as much as the Cavs should appreciate his eagerness to end all speculation about his future while also taking less money, this lofty deal still creates a future problem. It won't affect their ability to sign LeBron James, but things might get tricky down the line.

Donovan Mitchell's max contract extension limits the Cleveland Cavaliers' finances

James Harden opted out of his deal, as expected, and is reportedly now waiting until LeBron James signs -- if he signs -- to also put pen to paper. That way, the team will have more financial wiggle room to accommodate both contracts.

That's noble, but with Harden more likely getting a two or three-year deal, things could get a little tricky for Koby Altman or whoever's running the show a couple of years from now. They're already paying Evan Mobley roughly $221 million over the next five years, per Spotrac, and the new CBA punishes teams that stack up multiple big contracts.

That means that, with Mitchell signed through 2031, Mobley through 2030, and Jarrett Allen (three years, $90 million) through 2030, plus whatever they give Harden for the next two or three years, the only players with guaranteed money beyond next season will be Tyrese Proctor and Sam Merrill.

They will also most definitely pick up Jaylon Tyson's option, but that will still leave them in a tough spot to fill out the rest of the roster. That will especially be the case if they're unwilling to pay hefty fines to cross the second apron.

Mitchell has, by all means, earned his new deal with the Cavaliers. Even coming off a disappointing postseason, he's embraced the city with open arms, and he's clearly committed to bringing a championship to Northeast Ohio.

With three All-NBA selections and averages of 26.7 points and 5.3 dimes per game since arriving in Cleveland, he has a chance to be one of the franchise's all-time greats, and he earned the right to put pen to paper here.

That said, the Cavaliers' championship window might not be as wide open for much longer. Harden's play will inevitably decline, and it'll be interesting to see how they juggle all these big contracts in the long run.