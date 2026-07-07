Massive Donovan Mitchell extension tells Cavaliers a clear truth

Remember the rumors that Donovan Mitchell didn’t want to be a Cleveland Cavalier for the long-term? That he had his eyes on New York or Miami?

Well, Mitchell has now signed two extensions with the franchise, with the latest one locking him in with the Cavs until the 2030 season.

It comes with a massive number of $273 million, but he saved Cleveland about $80 million by bypassing the five year, $350 million extension he would have been eligible for next summer. Nonetheless, this is a contract that Mitchell deserves, as he has been an All-NBA member three times and an All-Star four times during his Cavs tenure thus far.

What does this mean for Cleveland moving forward?

In terms of the immediate future, it does not affect the Cavs’ cap sheet this season. Mitchell will be in the last year of the three year, $150 million extension he signed two summers ago, and will make $50 million this season. His extension starts prior to the 2027-28 season. It also means that Mitchell will be in Northeast Ohio through the duration of the Jazz trade from a few seasons ago, as the last pick the Cavs owe to them is in 2029.

It also means that their future is certain. They will be competing for the next few seasons, as long as Mitchell is in town, and coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and coming up short means there are more steps to take.

Locking in a talent like Mitchell was pretty much a no brainer. He has been the consummate professional and leader that Cleveland needed. Kenny Atkinson credited Mitchell for righting the ship throughout the season when the team was struggling.

He has also still been very productive and has modified his scoring game to prolong his career. He still attacks the rim, but less often to preserve his body for the playoffs. He has become a more effective jump shooter and his floater has become pinpoint. The next step for the star guard is to become a more consistent playmaker, something he struggled with this postseason and something the Cavs need him to do to get to the next level.

So, Cleveland still has the flexibility they have created this offseason, which means that their pursuit of LeBron James is still very much on. The Cavs are reportedly seen as the favorites around the league to sign James, who is taking his time with his decision. Mitchell would also reportedly welcome a James reunion, which bodes well for Cleveland.

Overall, the Mitchell extension shows that small markets can still keep their superstars in town and that the Cavs still view him as their face of the franchise.