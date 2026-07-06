A LeBron James-Draymond Green move to Cleveland might be on the table

Yet again, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are being tangled up in rumors. The greatest player in franchise history is a free agent for the fourth time in his career, and with the end in sight, a homecoming would make the most sense.

James has spent some time in Ohio over the offseason. And while that doesn't necessarily mean he'll rejoin the Cavs, the breadcrumbs and signs have been there. In the meantime, free agency is in a bit of a stalemate while he makes his decision.

James Harden won't sign until James gets his deal, which will give the team more financial flexibility. In the Bay Area, Draymond Green took the same approach, hoping James would join him in the Golden State Warriors.

Nevertheless, there's also a chance that Green follows James home and not the other way around. According to NBA insider Kevin O'Connor, Green's future with the Warriors could be contingent on James' decision.

Draymond Green might want to follow LeBron James to Cleveland

“Could it be that Draymond is a package deal? If the Warriors acquire Anthony Davis, it’s a package deal with LeBron and Draymond. Is it possible Draymond Green could leave the Warriors if they don’t sign LeBron James and trade for Anthony Davis? It’s not outside the realm of possibility," O'Connor said, citing that the Warriors almost traded Green for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Green has never hidden his love, admiration and respect for LeBron, to the point he's been widely mocked and ridiculed even by his own fan base. While he may have gone a bit over the line at times, he's unapologetical about it.

From claiming that he would rather watch him break a record than play for his own team to seemingly uplifting him over Stephen Curry, Green has always been vocal about his desire to play with James. Well, he's running out of time, and he's also a free agent.

Green would give the Cavaliers the enforcer and vocal leader they've been lacking for so long. He can help light a fire under Evan Mobley and unleash a new layer in his game, not only as a defensive specialist but also as a competitor.

The Cavaliers would probably have to give up Jarrett Allen or move him to the second unit to accommodate Green, but it would be a worthy sacrifice. Allen isn't known for his playoff prowess, so this might also help this team in that regard.

Green used to torment the Cavaliers, and chances are they would've never come back from that 3-1 deficit if it weren't for his suspension. Now, he can redeem himself by helping his idol and close friend win his fifth NBA championship before riding into the sunset.

Notably, that could also be a vindication of sorts for him. Some claim that he's a byproduct of Steve Kerr's system and that he would've been just another role player elsewhere. This would be his chance to prove them wrong.