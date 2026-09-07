Donovan Mitchell teases Cavs about secret improvement (and it better be this)

Even his biggest detractor has to admit that Donovan Mitchell is one of the most gifted three-level scorers in the game. He can go human torch mode in the blink of an eye, and he's single-handedly won his team a ton of games.

That said, heavy usage can take a big toll on any player's body, more so one that's not necessarily the biggest, sturdiest, and most physical. That can wear him out late in games, and especially in long playoff series.

That's why the former Utah Jazz is reportedly looking to add something to his offensive repertoire to take some of the pressure off. Talking to Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, Mitchell didn't want to get into specifics, but he admitted that he's trying to expand his bag ahead of the 2026-27 season. Hopefully, that means either more trips to the line or working on his playmaking.

Donovan Mitchell can still add layers to his game

"The one thing I want to add, I don't want to say. I want that to kind of be a surprise," Mitchell said. "But I am adding (something). I think I realized there was something that, offensively, can really help me, that I feel like, those moments when you are tired, like getting to those points where I ain't got to do all that over there."

In an ideal world, Mitchell would work his rear end off to get better on defense. That's unlikely to happen at this point in his career, and he did say that this new addition was for his offensive package, so there's that.

Mitchell doesn't foul-bait, and everyone can love and respect him for that. Nevertheless, referees seem to reward unethical hoops, and as such, learning a trick or two from James Harden may not hurt him in the slightest.

Mitchell averages just 5.1 free throws per game in his career. He's never averaged more than the 6.1 he had last season. That's a far cry from Harden's career average (8.1) and significantly fewer than his career-high for a single season (11.8). Harden led the league in free-throw attempts by a significant margin seven times in his career, averaging double-digit trips to the line in every season.

Of course, watching Mitchell foul-bait and turn games into a free-throw shooting contest would be a tough watch. It would make games significantly longer and less exciting, but hey, whatever works. The means justify the ends, and it's about time Mitchell gets some superstar treatment for a change. Also, he'd get to have a breather and some rest late in the games with every trip to the charity stripe.

If that's not the case, then Mitchell should be working with Harden on his playmaking and creating for others. While he's a willing passer, most of his assists come from rather accidental basketball. He has to be better at pulling the strings of the offense and setting the table.

Mitchell is point-guard-sized but not truly a point guard, and with Harden's defensive limitations and the team's lack of depth at the position, staggering their minutes would certainly help the team be more balanced in the backcourt. Also, he'd be able to step back and let others take the lead when he's tired.