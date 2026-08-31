The Cavaliers need Donovan Mitchell to make this key adjustment

Since arriving in Cleveland in 2022, Donovan Mitchell has been the franchise player the Cavs needed post-LeBron James. From multiple All-Star appearances to All-NBA selections to explosive scoring, Mitchell has been exactly what Cleveland has needed.

He has also been the consummate professional and leader for the Cavaliers, which was on full display last year. Cleveland’s season could have gone left very quickly, but Mitchell’s leadership is what kept the team steady throughout.

As Mitchell enters his second contract with the team, it is more likely than not that he finishes the prime of his career as a Cavalier. However, there is one evolution he must make as a player in order to help the team get to the next level.

Donovan Mitchell has to become a better playmaker if Cleveland wants to contend for titles

Mitchell’s game has evolved in many ways since joining the Cavaliers. He went from a poor defender to an average one, he attacks the rim less to preserve his body for the playoffs and has become a lethal three-level scorer, and relies a lot more on his floater to get baskets.

Mitchell has also gotten better as a passer, but he still has to work on that aspect of his game, especially in the playoffs. Mitchell oftentimes has tunnel vision in the postseason and while he has shown flashes of being a willing playmaker, there is another level to get to. He has only averaged three assists per game over the last two playoff runs. His potential assist numbers haven’t been bad, but only making 35 passes a game with that high of a usage is simply not good enough.

Mitchell evolving as a playmaker will help the entire roster, especially Evan Mobley. Mobley taking a leap is key to Cleveland’s success and will determine their ceiling as championship contenders. This is especially true as Mitchell gets older, as having a legit co-star next to him that is as versatile as Mobley would help prolong his career.

It’s not that Mitchell isn’t capable of a playmaking jump. He has shown off his improved court vision over the last couple seasons. It’s just about doing it more consistently and in high-leverage situations.

Mitchell has been nothing short of elite during his time in Cleveland. He has evolved his game and been the perfect leader. Now he needs to take another step in order for the Cavs to reach their ceiling and accomplish their goals.