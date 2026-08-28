Cavs might be asking Donovan Mitchell to do something he's not equipped to handle

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the Peyton Watson sweepstakes. Adding the former Denver Nuggets rising star to the mix was undeniably a big win, but it may have come at a rather steep cost for this team.

While parting ways with Dennis Schroder was necessary, giving up Tre Mann didn't do much to help this team's already glaring woes at point guard. They're extremely thin at the position, and their options are somewhat underwhelming.

As such, Kenny Atkinson might have to ask Donovan Mitchell to run the point more often than he's usually done. And while his assist numbers are usually decent, that doesn't mean he's well-suited to do that.

Donovan Mitchell may have to run point for the Cavs more often

Donovan Mitchell averages 4.8 assists per game in his career, and he drove that number up to 5.7 last season. Notably, that number drops slightly to 4.4 in the playoffs, and it has steadily declined every year he's been in Cleveland, from 7.2 to 4.7, 3.9, and 3.1 last season.

That's not because Mitchell isn't a willing passer. In fact, last year's drop might've also been due to the fact that he shared the court with a ball-dominant guy like James Harden. That said, it also highlights an issue with that role.

Mitchell can operate in the pick-and-roll here and there or drive and kick for an open three. He's always looking to get guys involved and is a selfless guy. His hero-ball often comes more out of desperation and heat-checks than by design or because he doesn't trust his teammates.

That said, there's a big difference between being a guy who can pass and being a floor general. He's not particularly well-versed at setting the table and running the offense, and most of his assists feel more accidental than planned. He's a star, so he'll get his numbers, but he's not the type of player you want pulling the strings.

We've seen this experiment fail time and time again. Devin Booker isn't a point guard, Bradley Beal isn't a point guard, and Donovan Mitchell isn't a point guard. He might be point guard-sized, but that's neither here nor there.

Also, having Mitchell and Harden on the court at all times is great on offense, but it hampers the team's backcourt defense. Staggering their minutes makes most sense, but again, that leaves the team without a natural playmaker when Harden sits.

The Cavaliers must address their backup point guard situation. It's become painfully evident that they don't trust Craig Porter Jr., and Tyrese Proctor is more of a shooter than a playmaker, though he deserves a shot.

But if the Cavs don't do much, and given the lack of potential avenues for improvement at the position, they might have no choice but to take Mitchell out of his comfort zone and ask him to do something he may not be well-equipped to do.