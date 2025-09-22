Donovan Mitchell's leadership is already shining ahead of Cavaliers media day

Donovan Mitchell is ensuring his Cleveland Cavaliers are prepared for their chase of a championship in the 2025-26 NBA season. The Cavaliers star got his team collected and working out together before media day and training camp have even arrived.

Ethan Sands discussed the matter on a recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast. Sands stated that Mitchell gathered his teammates together for a New York minicamp. The Cavaliers reporter stated that 'every player that was available' did join to participate.

It was not just that great move from Mitchell, which can already be seen as a win on its own. The All-Star guard went the extra distance to ensure some of the younger players on the roster got added opportunity to work together with him.

Sands said, "Mitchell allowed Tyrese Proctor, Luke Travers, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin ... to come to his home and work out with him ... to try and show them how important he thinks they're going to be for this coming season, one, and two, just the work ethic that is required to get to the next level."

Donovan Mitchell setting the tone early for Cavaliers' big expectations

The host of Wine and Gold Talk Podcast thought Mitchell's intentions with the latter move was done in an effort to showcase that no player on the Cavaliers is more important than another. If that is the case, that is a great message to send ahead of a championship push.

No one will doubt Mitchell's player quality. The Cavaliers guard is one of the top players of his era. His pedigree as a leader is now being put on full display before a season in which the talented offensive star is looking for the first Conference Finals appearance of his career.

When it comes to his extra dedication towards the young players, that is a move that can go a very long way given the circumstances that already face the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is expected to miss the start of the season. Max Strus is expected to be out until December. The roster, overall, is injury-prone.

All of this could result in some unexpected playing time for these young members of the roster. This is especially true considering Kenny Atkinson prefers to go deep off the bench.

The opportunity for any of these players to step up at a crucial point and steal a game for the Cavaliers will be there. Mitchell is ensuring that if, or when, that moment comes, they will be ready.