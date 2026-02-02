De’Andre Hunter trade comments from Koby Altman will alarm Cavs fans

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off another smart move before the trade deadline. Just like last season, when they acquired De'Andre Hunter and still managed to get under the salary cap, the Cavs bolstered the roster with two much-needed reinforcements while also taking care of the finances.

Adding the likes of Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis will give this team a much-needed boost off the bench. The second unit will have an experienced floor general and scorer, and Ellis will give them a solid perimeter stopper.

Then again, as good as this trade was, it's not enough to get the Cavaliers over the hump. That's why listening to Koby Altman talk as if the team is done making moves should sound the alarms among the fan base.

Cavaliers sure sound like they might be done making moves

“We believe adding Dennis and Keon strengthens our depth, expands our flexibility, and positions us to keep building a Championship caliber team now and into the future. In a season defined by its parity, this move better aligns us for a deeper postseason run,” Altman said.

This team cannot afford to stay put. They don't have a true playable big man behind Jarrett Allen right now, and Evan Mobley isn't suited to play the five spot for long stretches. Larry Nance Jr. can only give this team so much at this point in his career.

On top of a backup big man, the Cavaliers also desperately need to get rid of Lonzo Ball. They added two more guards to the mix, so there's literally no reason to keep playing him or paying him, given the way he's struggled mightily this season.

Last but not least, there's also the Darius Garland dilemma. Once again, the Cavs don't seem to miss him one bit when he's not on the court. Given his long and well-documented history of postseason meltdowns and injuries, this looks like the perfect time to get something in return for his services.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could use a point guard, and they have appealing pieces like Rob Dillingham, who may only need a change of scenery to blossom. There aren't that many true incentives to keep Garland.

Whatever the case, this team needs to do something. They took a big first step when they acquired the pair of two Sacramento Kings guards, but that's only more reason why they can't stop there. This team is on the right track, but they still need another push.