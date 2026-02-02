Dennis Schroder is dangerously close to a label no player wants after Cavaliers move

Dennis Schroder is inching closer to the wrong side of the NBA record books after relocating yet again as a part of the De'Andre Hunter trade. Joining the Cleveland Cavaliers has pushed him closer to a spot in league history that many players would rather avoid.

It was already noted that Schroder is closing in on Ish Smith's NBA record of most career teams played for. Smith suited up for 13 different squads during his 14 years in the league. Upon debuting with Cleveland, the new Cavs guard will be at 11.

There is another mark Schroder is chasing down after the trade to join the Cavaliers. This one was pointed out by Yossi Gozlan on Twitter/X after reports of the deal came flooding in.

Gozlan wrote, "Dennis Schroder has now been traded 8 times. He is now tied with multiple players for the second-most times traded in NBA history. Trevor Ariza is the leader with 11 trades."

Schroder has already been traded eight times — and NBA history is now in sight

Schroder is 32 years old. With the way the veteran guard continues to perform, he should still have a handful of seasons under his belt in the NBA.

Schroder is also under contract through the end of the 2027-28 season. The well-traveled guard signed a three-year, $44.4 million deal with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason. That is a price tag that could eventually stick out for a team like the Cavaliers, who are over the second apron.

Naturally, what is being pointed to would be the high chance of Schroder adding at least one more trade to his chase of Ariza's record. The German guard has moved around a ton over the last few years and there is a healthy balance that may just keep that trend going.

The thing with Schroder is he's a good basketball player. That should keep making him desirable to NBA teams in trade negotiations. The problem is Schroder is also not irreplaceable in a rotation. That should keep positioning whatever team he is on to be comfortable with moving on from the NBA vet.

Schroder is threading that needle perfectly. His game is always welcomed, but likewise very dispensable.

For the Cavaliers, they will take the boost Schroder provides in the short-term. The new acquisition should be a reliable backup point guard for a team who has struggled to fill that void since moving on from Ty Jerome.

However, there could come a time in the near future when the Cavaliers are eyeing a retool on the fly. When that day arrives, Schroder's real estate agent should start making preparations again.