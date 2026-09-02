Dean Wade gives Cavs fans more reasons to dislike the 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't have many reasons to love the Philadelphia 76ers, but this offseason only made matters worse. Not only did they spoil the team's hopes of bringing back LeBron James, but they also stole one of their fan favorites.

Dean Wade left the team to take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love early on in the offseason. Losing him was a huge blow, given that he was the team's most prominent 3-and-D guy, given his size.

Now, in a recent interview with ClutchPoints, the former undrafted free agent shed light on how aggressive and eager the Philadelphia 76ers were to get him. They made him a priority, and as much as he also wanted to stay in Cleveland, the Cavs may have never stood a chance.

The Cavs have every reason to take down the 76ers this season

“The 76ers were super interested as soon as they could start talking with me in free agency. (Sixers executive Mike Gansey) Mike and those guys were calling me non-stop during the first five hours or so of free agency, and that told me everything I needed to know about how much they valued me. And having Mike, someone who has always believed in me and supported me, goes a long way,” Wade said.

Barring a shocking turn of events, the 76ers will be a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. On paper, they should be the team to beat, though paper doesn't always win games; just remember the Los Angeles Lakers' 'Fab Four.'

The Cavs still managed to land on their feet by acquiring Peyton Watson, arguably the biggest fish still up for grabs after missing out on LeBron James, and they found their final starter, but Wade's absence will be felt on both ends of the court.

Granted, the Cavs were in a tough financial spot, and LeBron's looming shadow only made it more difficult to keep him around. James, essentially, held them hostage in free agency, as every penny counted.

The Cavs are thinner after Wade's departure, and Jaylon Tyson will have plenty of heavy lifting to do. He's now the team's primary wing defender, and he should have a longer leash on offense as he enters his third year in the league.

Kenny Atkinson's team didn't make the most of a down year by several contenders, and the East got significantly tougher this offseason. Tyrese Haliburton is back, LeBron James is back, and Kawhi Leonard also returned to the East.

That said, of all the teams this fan base will loathe in 2026, Nick Nurse's team definitely stands out from the rest of the pack. They got in the way of James' movie-like ending, and they stole a homegrown talent this team trusted when no one else in the league did.

It's personal now.