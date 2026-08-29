ESPN projection reminds Cavaliers of one of their playoff nemeses

Two years ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed poised to end their NBA Finals drought and return to the biggest stage in basketball. In front of them was a young and inexperienced Indiana Pacers team that looked more like a feel-good story than an actual threat.

Then, the overachieving Pacers gave the Cavs a lesson. Led by a scorching-hot Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers took down the Cavaliers in just five games to punch their tickets to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

And now, after a sabbatical with Haliburton out with an injury, ESPN experts believe the Pacers will be the most-improved team in the league next season. Needless to say, that's a huge problem for Kenny Atkinson's team.

The Pacers might be a thorn in the Cavs' side in 2026-27

The Pacers dominated the Cavaliers 3-1 in the regular season before that 4-1 postseason series win. The Cavs swept them last season, but Rick Carslisle's team was one of the worst in the league, so that should be taken with a fistful of salt.

While they didn't get one of the top picks in this year's NBA Draft because of the Ivica Zubac trade, they added a battle-tested big man who can give Jarrett Allen plenty of trouble next to the always problematic Pascal Siakam.

Haliburton is more than one year removed from his injury, and while he may need a month or two to get his legs back under him, he's still a rising star. Moreover, they already know the formula to wear out the Cavs.

The Cavaliers couldn't keep up with Indiana's electric pace. They weren't as young or as fast, and they struggled in second halves once tired legs caught up to them. That might remain an issue next season, especially with James Harden trying to play catch-up.

Granted, the Cavs aren't the same team, either. Harden gives them another playmaker; Peyton Watson is a sturdy, athletic two-way guy, and this team has licked its wounds and gotten some scars in another heartbreaking postseason.

It's way too early to tell how things will fare next season, especially with so much parity and so many changes in the NBA. Also, this team should like its chances against anyone, regardless of past woes.

But after a sabbatical of sorts, the Pacers will once again be a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference, much to the Cavs' disdain.