Cavaliers are betting on James Harden snapping years-long trend

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying their best to be one of the top competitors in the Eastern Conference next year. They lost out on LeBron James, but not long after, they made a sign-and-trade deal with the Denver Nuggets for Peyton Watson. Then, they extended James Harden. But therein lies the problem.

Having Harden as one of their primary options is a dangerous game for the Cavaliers to be playing. That’s what they signed up for last season when they traded Darius Garland to the LA Clippers for him. And they doubled down on that decision when they handed Harden an extension this summer. But they’re betting on a guy who has historically struggled in the postseason.

Even during the playoffs last year, Harden struggled at times. He was very up-and-down from an efficiency standpoint and a ball-security standpoint, just as he’s always been. Yet that’s what the Cavaliers are banking on.

Cavaliers are banking on James Harden snapping out of years-long playoff funk

There’s no doubt that Harden is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He’s an elite playmaker and still a solid scorer when he needs to be. When it comes to setting up his teammates, Harden is still incredible.

But when the playoffs come around, Harden often struggles to live up to the same regular-season performances that have defined his career. In recent years, the struggles have been very evident.

During his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden struggled in the postseason. And throughout his time in LA, he wasn’t super consistent either. Now, he’s in Cleveland.

Just look at the postseason last year. One night, Harden turned the ball over six times and shot below 30% from the field. Another night, he’d dish out double-digit assists and make five threes.

Again, Harden is undoubtedly a talented player. But the Cavaliers have bigger goals than winning regular season games. They want to win championships.

Cleveland extended Harden this summer because they believe he can help them accomplish that goal. But in order for him to do that, he’ll have to break a career-long stretch of struggling in the postseason.

That’s a big bet for the Cavaliers to be making. Because if Harden doesn’t snap out of his years-long playoff funk, then Cleveland could be in a very rough spot moving forward.

For three more years (at least), the Cavs are going to depend on Harden. And that’s a scary reality to be living in. But that’s what they’ve signed up for.