Cavs may have the perfect LeBron James alternative (but it won't be cheap)

Once again, all eyes are set on LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion is reportedly considering returning home for what might be his last stop before retirement, and his decision has the rest of free agency on pause.

Everyone is waiting to see what James will do, as his decision will -- once again -- have a massive ripple effect around the league. From teams pivoting to other stars to role players looking to follow James, there's plenty of movement every time he switches sides.

Nevertheless, the Cavs -- just like other teams -- must have a plan B. Everyone needs insurance and alternatives in case they don't get James. For this team, that should be New Orleans Pelicans F Trey Murphy III.

Trey Murphy III would be a perfect LeBron James alternative for the Cavaliers

Murphy has been one of the hottest names in the trade market for a while now. The Pelicans might need more time before becoming a playoff-caliber outfit, and as such, they've set a steep asking price for him.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Pelicans want at least three first-round picks in any trade involving Murphy. That's admittedly a tough price to meet, but just like the Knicks proved with Mikal Bridges, sometimes teams need to overpay for the final piece of the puzzle.

Somewhat overlooked, Murphy has quietly but steadily emerged as one of the league's prime 3-and-D wings. He's gotten better every year, and he's coming off posting career-highs all across the board, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.2 three-pointers per game on 47/37/88 shooting splits, per Basketball Reference.

He still doesn't have any career accolades, but he's got All-Defense potential, showing an impressive ability to guard both forward spots, some big men, and even quicker guards. He runs through screens, stays in front of his guy, and is also active in passing lanes.

The Cavaliers have struggled to defend opposing wings. Now, with Kawhi Leonard in the Eastern Conference, he could be a solid counter to guys like him, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Jalen Johnson.

This team needs tough, physical players who won't back down from a challenge. They need their own version of OG Anunoby, and Murphy might be the closest player to him. Of course, LeBron James should be at the top of their priority list, but if they don't get him and are still fully committed to winning with Donovan Mitchell, they have to at least try to get Murphy.