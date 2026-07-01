Dean Wade's departure leaves Cavs with 3 potential budget-friendly replacements

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the offseason in a somewhat complicated situation. There weren't many avenues for big upgrades, and they were more than $13 milion above the first apron and just above the second one.

They've made some moves and let players go to reduce their books. Keon Ellis left, and James Harden is still waiting to sign a new deal to give the team more financial wiggle room to make a run at LeBron James.

However, that doesn't leave them much money to round up the roster. As such, and with a big Dean Wade roster hole to fill, the Cavs may have to settle for a low-budget guy who's willing to sign for the veteran's minimum. There aren't many 3-and-D forwards who fill the bill, but they should still be able to get one of these guys.

3 cheap options the Cleveland Cavaliers should target to replace Dean Wade

3. Khris Middleton

This move will most likely be tied to a potential LeBron James signing. Khris Middleton clearly isn't the player he was before injuries, but he can still give some three-level scoring and high-IQ play for a championship contender.

He's coming off averaging 10.0 points and nearly four boards per game for the Dallas Mavericks last season. He may gladly move to Cleveland for a shot at another championship, which would obviously be better with James also in town.

While no longer an All-Star, we've seen how productive veterans can be on limited minutes and in the right system. He can spread the floor with his shooting, create for others, and he can still get stops in the wing.

2. Jae'Sean Tate

Jae'Sean Tate was the odd man out in the Houston Rockets' heavy rotation. He went from All-Rookie season to falling behind in the pecking order, but he's just 30 and might only need a change of scenery to be at his best.

He's a solid defender who can guard multiple positions, and he'd bring in some of the sturdy physicality of Ime Udoka's Rockets. He doesn't bring Dean Wade's three-point shooting, but he might be a better defender.

Of course, this is a make-or-miss league, so he'll have to be more aggressive as a scorer to get on the field on any Kenny Atkinson team. From a defensive standpoint, however, he's just what this team needs.

1. Kyle Anderson

Kyle Anderson is a proven veteran who makes winning plays on both ends of the floor. He's savvy, smart, and is the type of team-first guy who won't hesitate to put his body on the line on every single possession.

Anderson may not excel at anything, but he does all the little things well. He can facilitate for others, score, and play defense. He's long enough to guard multiple spots, and he's also very good at disrupting passing lanes.

Like Middleton, he might also be tempted to join this team if they manage to get their hands on LeBron. He's not flashy at all, but he's the type of glue guy who can help any second unit keep and extend a lead.