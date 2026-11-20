While everyone focused on Peyton Watson, the Cleveland Cavaliers made an even more impactful move at a much more reasonable price. Signing Mario Hezonja was a big win on its own, but the financial aspects of the deal make it much sweeter.

The former lottery pick agreed to sign a $2.8 million contract to return to the NBA. His first stint in the Association was disappointing, but he was coming off a season as one of the best players outside the U.S. and a true superstar in Spain.

He hasn't been in Cleveland for long, but his impact is already evident. Not only is he a vocal leader on and off the court, but he's also giving Kenny Atkinson's team starting-caliber production at a role player's price.

Mario Hezonja might be the biggest bargain of the Koby Altman era

Even though he hasn't been given a long leash, Hezonja has been one of the best players on the team. He averages 22.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per 100 possessions on a 56.5 percent effective field goal percentage, per Basketball Reference.

He's been much more efficient than Peyton Watson, Jaylon Tyson, every player on the bench not named Tyrese Proctor, and he's made a strong case to be a starter. Whether the Cavs will slide him into the starting five, however, remains to be seen.

Hezonja entered the league with big hype, but he was never able to live up to the expectations. His decision-making was erratic, he seemed to be too high on himself, and he was never consistent enough to stay on the court for long stretches.

Clearly, that time overseas helped him not only shape his game but also mature. He probably would've made much more money by staying across the pond, but he clearly had unfinished business in the NBA. It wasn't about money at all.

Cavs fans had every reason to be skeptical, but this was a no-brainer move with no downside whatsoever. In the worst-case scenario, the Cavs could've just pulled the plug on the experiment and cut ties with him with little to no financial burden.

Now, he's looking like the type of player who can make a massive difference on and off the court. And with an evident lack of leadership in the locker room and the coaching staff, Hezonja's impact might be as valuable as it is intangible.