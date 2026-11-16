Mario Hezonja just gave the Cavs what Donovan Mitchell and James Harden wouldn't

The Cleveland Cavaliers had no business beating the Dallas Mavericks by double digits on Saturday night. They were down all five starters and most key rotation guys, yet the youngsters took care of business from start to finish.

While Meleek Thomas will steal most of the headlines (and rightfully so), Mario Hezonja also deserves his flowers. On a day Donovan Mitchell complained and called for the game to be canceled, he suited up, got the start, and led the way for Kenny Atkinson's team.

While the face of the franchise complained about a three-hour private flight, the guy who has been there for a couple of months embraced the challenge, showed some teeth, and made sure the Cavs won that one.

Mario Hezonja just gave Donovan Mitchell and James Harden a lesson on leadership

It's rare to see a win make fans feel bad, but that win over the Mavericks definitely left a bittersweet taste in everyone's mouths. It showed how special this team can be, but it also proved that the big dogs may not care that much.

Most teams in the league were affected by the flight stoppages, just like millions of people. Somehow, the guys making tens of millions of dollars to play basketball didn't feel like doing the one thing that's making them generational wealth- the same thing that brings joy to the thousands of fans in attendance and watching from home.

Hezonja dropped 22 points on 12 shots, adding seven rebounds, four assists, and two three-pointers. He played on and off the ball, pulled the strings of the offense, coached up his teammates, and was a key clog on both ends of the floor.

The Cavs brought Hezonja back to the U.S. because of his ability to stuff the stat sheet. On paper, he can be one of the most well-rounded sixth men in the game, and he's clearly overcome most of the issues that held him back in his first stint in the league.

Inadvertently, they may have found much more. There are many ways to lead, but Hezonja has singled out every single issue with this team from the second he's been there. He's let Mitchell and Harden know his thoughts on how to maximize their games, and he's uplifted the young players:

“We are professionals,” Hezonja said (h/t Akron Beacon Journal). “You can use so many excuses and ‘Hey, this is going whatever. I am tired, or our travels, whatever.’ At the end of the day, this is what I do for 20 years. I am just happy to play.”

That's what a veteran should do.

Mitchell says all the right things after losses, but that's pretty much it. As for Harden, he may stir the pot and call the team out after a string of bad games, but again, that's it. Hezonja doesn't talk as much, but he leads by example.

This isn't about wins or losses; it's about the face of the franchise throwing in the towel without even trying. What type of message are you sending? Winning habits start at the top, and it feels like these vets got way too comfortable cashing in checks regardless of results.