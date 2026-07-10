Cavs have every reason to spoil Kawhi Leonard's return to Toronto with a blockbuster trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers certainly didn't want Kawhi Leonard back in the Eastern Conference. Of course, they also hope that they can lure LeBron James back to the East, but the fewer superstars to face in the playoffs, the better.

That's why there were more than enough reasons to celebrate when the trade to send Leonared back to the Toronto Raptors was put on hold. The league is still investigating an alleged salary cap circumvention scheme, and Leonard could still be punished if both parties are found guilty.

Considering that, the Cavs should get the Raptors on the phone to try to orchestrate a big move of their own. Now they know what the Raptors are willing to give up, and they might be as eager to do so to land Evan Mobley as they were to get Leonard.

The Cavs could turn Evan Mobley into a long-term solution

The Raptors intended to get Leonard back by trading Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2023, a first-round pick swap in 2027, and second-round picks in 2030 and 2033. Leonard would then sign a contract extension with them.

Instead of getting Leonard, they could get a Defensive Player of the Year who happens to be 12 years younger and is already signed through the 2030 season. Why would the Cavs want to move on from their best defensive player? They shouldn't, but in this case, it's all about asset management and their finances.

The Cavs just gave Donovan Mitchell a maximum contract extension, and they'll sign James Harden to a two or three-year deal. Other than them, Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, they only have Sam Merrill, Tyrese Proctor, and Jaylon Tyson (if they pick his player option) signed for the long run.

That won't be much of a problem this year, since Mitchell's extension won't kick until next season, but that could lead this team to make some tough decisions. With this move, they'd get a starting-caliber forward, a sharpshooting guard, and a plethora of draft capital to build at a discount for years to come.

As good a player as Mobley is, it's become painfully evident that he won't take an Anthony Davis/Kevin Garnett-type leap, and that's fine. The Cavs already have a franchise player to build around in Mitchell.

Still, if the Raptors are looking for a defensive anchor, it's hard to think of someone better. He'd give them elite defensive play for much longer than Leonard, and he'd be a seamless fit next to Scottie Barnes.

This is based on plenty of hypotheticals, and perhaps the Raptors wouldn't want to give up that much draft capital for Mobley -- though he's younger and is also a former DPOY. Still, this is a possibility worth considering.