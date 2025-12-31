Cavaliers are trapped in a brutal dilemma that’s stalling real improvement

If the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to tinker with their formula and improve their team before the NBA trade deadline, one of the best options could be exploring a two-for-one trade. Koby Altman left a roster spot open, and a savvy maneuver like that would be one of the best ways to capitalize on it.

The second apron comes with the great limitations of the Cavaliers being unable to aggregate salaries, or take back more money than they are sending out. However, there is nothing preventing them from turning $20 million into two players making that same amount, per se.

Leaving the 15th spot open was a calculated strategy that Altman deserves credit for amid the otherwise brutal bind of the second apron. There is just one major problem emerging regarding a potential desire to explore that option. That would be Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

The Cavaliers youngster has made a strong case in the early parts of this campaign to keep being featured off the bench for Cleveland. The issue with that is his two-way deal. There may come a crucial point when Altman and the front office will need to pick between one or the other.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is making the 15th roster spot less available by the day

Tomlin has averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench for the Cavaliers this season. The 25-year-old is shooting 47.6 percent from the field in those contests.

After Larry Nance Jr. struggled out of the gates, and eventually hit the shelf entirely with an injury, Tomlin filled in and kept providing the Cavaliers with key minutes among their second unit. Converting him to a standard contract just feels like the natural next step for Cleveland — to a strong degree.

That pivotal checkpoint in Tomlin's NBA career cannot arrive if the Cavaliers intend to be aggressive before February. Any exploration of the trade market that would include the likes of Jarrett Allen, De'Andre Hunter, or otherwise necessitates them leaving their 15th spot open for the extra options that could bring them in negotiations.

The way to maneuver out of this would be securing a two-for-one deal that would address the frontcourt issues. Either that or a follow-up trade that does the same.

That would allow the Cavaliers to have their cake and eat it too. Making such a move or two will be easier said than done.