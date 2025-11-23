Cavaliers will be forced to sacrifice flexibility for stability with next roster move

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson has rewarded energy and hustle above all else this season.

Second-year wing Jaylon Tyson became a stable member of the rotation after showcasing tenacity and improved shooting prowess. After a rookie season with little playing time, Tyson is a nightly contributor and one of the most prominent bench players in Cleveland. Atkinson has consistently praised Tyson and placed more trust in him throughout the early season.

With seemingly endless injuries plaguing the Cavaliers, Atkinson has dug deep into his bench to find extra help. Despite limited shooting production, two-way player Nae'Qwan Tomlin entered Atkinson's lineup to fill the depleted forward depth chart. In eight games played, Tomlin is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes.

After only entering the world of competitive basketball in college for the Monroe Community College Tribunes, Tomlin steadily rose the collegiate ranks until playing for the Memphis Tigers in his fifth season. Joining the Cavs as an undrafted rookie, Tomlin's ascension from unknown G League forward to a contender for a standard contract mirrors his college days and could be a secret ingredient to the Cavs' Finals dreams.

Tomlin is proving himself too good for the G League

The Cavs have 14 players on standard contracts, leaving one open spot for the season. Although Cleveland probably entered the season planning to hold the open spot for a potential trade, Tomlin may force the front office to change plans.

Last game, even as Tyson returned to the rotation, Tomlin stuck around. His physical brand of basketball has given the Cavaliers an added element of toughness, and his interior scoring has grown fairly efficient for the young upcoming prospect. Tomlin is shooting 70.4 percent on two-pointers with an average shot distance of 9.8 feet. Giving Cleveland another rim runner and willing scorer has helped unlock more motion in the offense, making Tomlin's presence hard to imagine disappearing any time soon.

Tomlin has been the top example of Atkinson's prioritizing hustle. When Tomlin first entered the lineup, he did so in place of veteran Larry Nance, Jr. and is still playing after Nance rejoined the rotation. Cavs insider Chris Fedor wrote that Atkinson has adopted a harsher and more critical tone with the team this season, amplified by his drastic rotation changes to award and punish those who do or do not play with hustle.

The Cavaliers have rewarded hard work from Cleveland Charge prospects in the past, most notably the discovery of Sam Merrill after the wing bounced around the league for years. Dean Wade and Craig Porter, Jr. also emerged from the G League over recent years. Adding Tomlin to a cheap, multi-year deal could help the Cavs maneuver the daunting second apron of the luxury tax and add another full-time forward to complement the core four.

Tomlin's production has been a key element in Cleveland's recent bout with injuries. If his three-point efficiency can find its stride, he may be one of the top second unit players for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Keeping Tomlin's physicality and energy for the playoffs would need a full contract, and the Cavs should reward his hard play with realizing his NBA dreams.