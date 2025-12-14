Cavaliers’ prized acquisition has quietly vanished with no comeback in sight

Being over the second apron, the Cleveland Cavaliers were never going to be massive players in the free agency frenzy. For whatever it is worth to them, the entire process as a whole was mostly a dud during the 2025 offseason.

Despite the obvious drawbacks they entered the experience with, there was a feeling they still walked away as winners when Larry Nance Jr. agreed to come back to the Cavaliers on a one-year, veteran minimum. The returning big man was touted as a key addition to stabilize the frontcourt behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, things have not exactly played out that way.

When Nance has been available, his impact has not been felt on the court. The Cavaliers big man has collected DNPs, and has recently been navigating a common drawback of his NBA career — injuries. Cleveland needed an unsung hero. Midway through December, Nance only fits as 'unsung.'

Larry Nance Jr.'s disappearance forces Cavaliers to keep exploring upgrades

Nance missed another game on Friday due to his lingering calf injury. That made it one more night where his presence on the court went unfelt by the Cavaliers.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin has largely been tasked with picking up the slack in the frontcourt. The young big man, who is currently playing on a two-way contract, has done an admirable job stepping up.

If Tomlin continues to serve that role effectively, the Cavaliers will be left with no choice but to convert him to a standard NBA deal. Otherwise, they will run out of opportunities for the 25-year-old to be a much-needed difference-maker for Cleveland this season.

The shortcomings of Nance leave the Cavaliers heading into trade season with a worthwhile discussion of whether the franchise will need to look externally for a fix.

Koby Altman is certainly not swimming in an abundance of options as to how the trade market can be navigated under the current trade restrictions of the second apron. However, a move is far from impossible, and may ultimately prove necessary.

Nance has only averaged 3.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists this season, shooting 35.4 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc. His role has shrunk alongside his struggles. The 32-year-old may be best served as simply being a veteran leader at this point.

The Cavs will need much more than that from someone in the spot of the third big in the frontcourt. Unless Nance offers an unexpected turnaround, Cleveland will be forced to improvise on the fly.