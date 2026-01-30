Year in and year out, the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office has refused to make the necessary moves to get this team over the hump. That may include moving on from Jarrett Allen, who's a solid rebounder but may not be the best fit next to Evan Mobley.

Once again, Koby Altman and company doubled down on this core for this season, and it may have backfired. That's why they should be looking to make some moves ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Considering that, Duke Demming of On Si proposed a trade that could help the Cavs aspirations not only now but for years to come. Allen, on the other hand, would find a new home in the Bay Area with the Golden State Warriors.

Cavaliers trade proposal sends Jarrett Allen to Golden State for an elite return

In this scenario, the Warriors would send Jonathan Kuminga and a 2027 first-round pick to get Allen. That may not sound realistic, given that they have been reluctant to trade picks, and they would probably only do so for an All-Star-caliber player.

Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 59.6 percent from the floor, with most of his numbers down from last season. That's not the type of player who usually goes for a young player and a first-round pick.

That being said, whoever turns down this offer should lose their job right on the spot.

The Warriors are desperate to get rid of Kuminga, who clearly doesn't want to be there anymore, and given his negative trade value, perhaps the only way to move on from him would be to attach a first-round pick to his contract. It would be addition by subtraction.

Of course, that hypothetical move would also leave the Cavs shorthanded in the frontcourt. They failed to add a reliable backup center in the offseason, and this would probably force them to either move Evan Mobley to the five spot, roll with Larry Nancy Jr. for extended minutes, or go after someone else in the trade market.

This move would reek of desperation, and it's hard to believe even a free-falling team like the Warriors would even consider it. That said, the Cavs would be dumb to look the other way, especially considering that Kuminga isn't even 25 years old yet and can still turn out to be a two-way star.