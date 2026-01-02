Cavaliers' trade deadline plan has zero clarity if rumors are true

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers still adamant about being a serious title contender this season? Will they fold their cards and try to escape their financial hellscape? If the rumors are true, the front office in Cleveland has not quite figured out the plan just yet.

Jake Fischer recently appeared on a livestream for Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of rumors and topics related to the upcoming NBA trade deadline in February. The Cavaliers came up in those conversations.

Fischer said, "Cleveland is right there with that crop of teams that wants to figure out exactly where they are before they get to real deal cracking time. ... I know from talking to someone there very recently, they're going to be very open for business if things continued to be very mediocre at best."

The NBA insider ultimately thought it was still 'very early' in the decision-making process for the Cavaliers right now. If that is the sentiment behind closed doors in Cleveland, it leaves outsiders as confused as ever with the team's direction. However, it is not entirely without understandable cause.

Cavaliers have no choice but to remain patient with their roster

For as mired in misfortune as this season has felt for the Cavaliers, they are still in very legitimate striking distance of a turnaround. The Eastern Conference remains closely packed together. At 19-16, Cleveland really only needs one sustained winning streak to punch themselves up the bracket.

Right now, they have two victories in a row under their belt. Both have been impressive.

The Cavaliers raised eyebrows, for all the right reasons, when they took down the San Antonio Spurs in a decisive 113-101 victory on Dec. 29. They followed that up with a convincing 129-113 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 31.

Those are the type of results that will quietly inspire confidence again. That is especially true considering the circumstances.

The Cavaliers are getting healthy again, something they long wished for. Kenny Atkinson has also been unafraid to experiment with the lineups and combinations, leading to a positive change for Cleveland.

Craig Porter Jr. has seen more time as the backup point guard of late. That shift has undoubtedly gone in the Cavs' favor.

Dean Wade has been thrust into important minutes for the team as well. Cleveland has looked better ever since.

One would imagine the Cavaliers players are given every opportunity to prove they really are turning a corner this season. That would be the easiest way to quickly justify the initial approach on going all-in with this current foundation that is costing a pretty penny.