Cavaliers' turnaround may already be brewing thanks to a hidden advantage

Over the years, the wing spot has been a revolving door for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs have been able to fetch nice wing depth, but not one real option has been able to stick next to their core four.

When Cleveland acquired De’Andre Hunter during last season’s trade deadline, they thought the problem would be fixed. However, Hunter also comes with his own issues.

In order to contend, the Cavs need to have their small forward spot solidified. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has tried a multitude of lineups to maximize that spot, but after Cleveland’s big win against the San Antonio Spurs, one thing has become clear about their wing depth.

Cavaliers have suddenly been blessed with a deep wing rotation

Once Max Strus returns, Cleveland will have five potential wing options. If they want floor-spacing and connectivity on offense, they can call on Strus. If they want pure hustle, floor-spacing, and versatility, they can call on Jaylon Tyson. If they want size against a strong rebounding team, they can call on Dean Wade or Nae’Qwan Tomlin. If they want scoring and shooting, they can call on Hunter.

The Cavs have a variety of options on the wing now, a luxury they did not have before. Part of the reason the depth has expanded has been because of the injuries, but now Cleveland can mix and match depending on the situation.

That depth really shined against the Spurs.

Hunter brought in timely rebounds and knocked down timely shots. Tyson knocked down three huge fourth-quarter threes to give the Cavs a lead they would never relinquish.

Tomlin played a few minutes in the first half and was a ball of energy on both ends. Wade was part of the platoon effort that neutralized Victor Wembanyama and his size, along with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who made life difficult for the Spurs in the paint.

Leaning into that depth will be the key to their turnaround. Outside of Hunter, all of their wings are plus defenders or rebounders, two areas that the Cavs have struggled in so far. Having that level of versatility next to their elite backcourt and elite frontcourt will be the key to contending.

It will be all about the postseason results for the Cavs. This 82-game marathon will be used to prepare for the spring-time sprint. It is good they are unlocking multiple wing options now, as that will give them an advantage in any series. It is a level of depth they have not had at that spot in years.