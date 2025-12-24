Cavaliers already know what their perfect Christmas gift would be

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are asking for anything other than health during this Christmas season, they are begging for the wrong gift. If you listen to the team discuss their current struggles, that is all they keep hinting towards being a part of the solution regarding their problems.

Darius Garland was asked earlier this season when the struggles would become troubling. His response fell in line with the thought of injuries being a big problem for the team.

"Really when everybody's back in and we're still going through the same stuff," Garland said of when their lack of identity draws concern.

That came while admitting that they should still be capable of winning despite the availability issues. Even so, it is clear the Cavaliers are looking forward to eventually hitting the point of having a healthy roster to help clean up their issues. Garland is not the only player to suggest a longing for that day.

A healthy Cavaliers team would be the best gift of all

"Some of it, majority of it, is on us. But some of it is injuries," Donovan Mitchell told the media after the rough 119-111 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 14. "For us, we are choosing, as we should, not to use the injuries as an excuse.

So, where is the truth in the situation? Is it injuries, or is it more than that? The reality is it's both.

The Cavaliers should still boast a much better record than they currently possess, even amid the injuries. However, it is hard not to see the impact that players being unavailable has caused.

Cleveland is inching towards having their team healthy again, that is the encouraging part. If all goes as well as it can, the Cavaliers can soon enjoying having the full capacity of who should be available to them.

That is when the real questions can be answered. Will the Cavaliers prove to be a similar team to some of the other slow-starting groups from recent years that eventually enjoyed trips to the NBA Finals? Or do these problems go beyond simply who is on the court?

The Cavaliers will certainly be hoping it a case of the former, because the discussions will rapidly get ugly if they continue to struggle in the manner they have to this point. The fat lady is begging to sing. Cleveland needs to work fast to quiet her down.