Young Cavaliers prospect just stole Lonzo Ball's job overnight

For the first time in Lonzo Ball's short Cleveland Cavaliers tenure, he received a DNP - Coach's Decision.

The Cavs' veteran point guard missed games to manage his injury history, especially to avoid playing back-to-backs. Ball joined Cleveland via trade this summer, swapping him from the Chicago Bulls for young defensive wing Isaac Okoro.

On paper, Lonzo presented a defensive guard who can also help facilitate the offense with his court vision and high-end decision making. Despite injuries and inconsistent shooting efficiencies, Ball had developed into one of the best two-way backcourt role players across the NBA in recent years. Unfortunately, his time as a Cavalier has been painfully negative.

With a star backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers entered the offseason hoping to find a suitable second-unit leader to replace last season's score-first guard Ty Jerome. Although Jerome was a microwave scorer off the Cavs' bench, his poor defense and tunnel vision on offense led Cleveland to look elsewhere for a do-it-all player.

Lonzo looked like that player, but now a previously undrafted rookie is stealing the former second-overall pick's job.

Craig Porter, Jr. proved why he's better for the Cavaliers

Joining the Cavaliers after going undrafted in 2023, Craig Porter, Jr. quietly ascended the team's ranks to become a hidden hero during his rookie season by scoring 21 points to lead the Cavs to a win over the Denver Nuggets.

Since then, Porter has settled into a role as the Cavaliers' third point guard. As Lonzo has struggled, though, Porter is making his return as the team's unsung hero.

Against the San Antonio Spurs on December 29, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson placed Porter over Lonzo in the rotation, playing Porter 15 minutes and Lonzo none.

In his 15 minutes, Porter was not a leading scorer, but he showed exactly what the Cavlaiers had hoped to see from Ball. He dished out four assists, grabbed six rebounds (three offensive, three defensive) and was a defensive menace on the perimeter.

Porter's unrelenting hustle and physicality tested the young Spurs' resolve, forcing poor shots and helping the Cavaliers come back to win the game 113-101 in Texas. Porter forced his assignments to a dismal 35.7 field goal percentage, allowing five makes in 14 tries.

The Cavs have found help from multiple unforeseen contributors this year, namely G League forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, but Porter is reemerging as one of Cleveland's best bench talents.

In the midst of a rocky season, finding a backcourt solution from a player already present is a lifeline the Cleveland Cavaliers desperately needed right now. Lonzo Ball may still return to his form as a productive role player, but as it stands, his best value for Cleveland is as an expiring $10 million contract. With Porter's rise, he is quickly changing the Cavs' backcourt dynamics and may just have stolen Lonzo's job.