Cavaliers suddenly face a shocking new rival in the LeBron James sweepstakes

Barring a shocking turn of events, the safe bet is to expect LeBron James to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after the season. He didn't get a contract extension, and most signs point to the Lakers being ready to move on from him and commit to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Naturally, most rumors tie him to another homecoming. Returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for his 24th -- and most likely final -- season makes the most sense; it'd be the perfect movie-like, full-circle moment to end his career, and he'd still have a chance to win another ring.

However, it looks like the Cavs may not be alone in their pursuit of his services. Even if he doesn't have the same pull in the league and all teams may not line up to sign him, NBA insider Marc Stein believes the Golden State Warriors will be a legitimate player in his sweepstakes.

Warriors may re-ignite their pursuit of LeBron James

Stein wrote: "Warriors are likewise routinely described by rival teams as one of the few credible destinations for LeBron James' 24th NBA campaign if James and the Lakers indeed part ways. ... 'It has some legs,' one league source of the LeBron link to the Warriors."

ESPN insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that the Warriors actually tried to trade for LeBron once. His camp killed the deal.

Now, as a free agent, there's no reason why he wouldn't want to team up with Stephen Curry, given their natural chemistry in the Olympics. Moreover, he's also close friends with Draymond Green, his most vocal supporter among active players.

All things considered, the Cavs should still be the leading candidate to sign him. He's the greatest player in franchise history, and has a home in the area.

More importantly, joining forces with his former teammate -- not to mention joining another franchise -- may only hurt his almost flawless legacy. It would be kind of like a video game, and it may never feel real, as fun as it may be.

Also, the Cavs have put themselves in a much better position to compete for a ring than the Warriors. Trading for James Harden elevated the team's ceiling, and they might even be in the mix to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason, if he becomes available. This team has a legitimate chance in the Eastern Conference, especially if they sign Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension.

Chances are that other teams will also eventually join the race to make a run at James if he ends up leaving sunny California, as expected. Still, what better way to go out than by leading his hometown team to another deep playoff run and -- hopefully -- a championship?

Money shouldn't be an issue, so they just have to get it done.