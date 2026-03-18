LeBron James' retirement decision may still work out perfectly for the Cavaliers

LeBron James has enjoyed one of, if not the, most accomplished careers in NBA history. Starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, James built an unforgettable legacy on his hometown squad.

After a four-year divorce to join the Miami Heat, James came back to the Cavs and fulfilled his career promise to bring a championship to the Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals. Since his return to Cleveland, James' historic career reached its pinnacle as an Ohio legend and basketball legend at-large.

In 2018, James left the Cavaliers again to take another chance at a dynastic team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Cleveland's contention status had fallen to the side after a disastrous Kyrie Irving trade and 2018 trade deadline left the Cavs headed towards a painful rebuild. LeBron once again earned a championship victory with the Lakers in the 2020 Finals. Since then, James has not reached the Finals, despite still being one of the most dominant players in the modern era.

In his 23rd season, James is facing the biggest question any legend has to answer: when is it time to retire? For LeBron, he is entering this coming offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers are entering a new era centered around Luka Doncic, and James' relationship with the franchise seems shaky at best. This summer's question marks are leading plenty of onlookers to question if James could look to one final run with Cleveland before retiring.

Shams Charania just gave more hope to a James reunion

NBA newsbreaker Shams Charania ignited a flame behind the LeBron homecoming rumors in a recent segment on ESPN. Charania reported that the feeling around the NBA is that James will play at least one more season. Where he plays, however, is up for debate.

Charania suggested that how the Lakers' season ends will play a major role in determining James' offseason decisions. If Los Angeles falls short in a postseason run, or if his relationship with the organization falls apart more, than James could be a legitimate free agent in search of a final chance to get his fifth NBA ring.

Every Finals contender will likely be the top options to sign James. The New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and more will be battling to get LeBron to sign his name on the dotted line. Recently, former LeBron rival and future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry was reported to be planning on recruiting James to the Warriors this summer.

If the Cavaliers want to reunite with LeBron, there will be more competition than they can potentially outbid. The opportunity for Cleveland is not built through money. Instead, the Cavaliers must offer LeBron the best possible fit to win a championship for a storybook ending to his iconic career.

Cleveland is the perfect team for another LeBron season

In terms of talent, the Cavs' core of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are the perfect group to welcome LeBron. With Jarrett Allen, Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill and Max Strus also on board, the Cavaliers have a supporting cast that could uplift James and give him a true NBA Finals contender for his final run.

Finding a financial path to add James is a large problem the Cavs would have to face first and foremost, and finding the best fit for him on the court is also a question in need of answers. James is the oldest active NBA player, and while he has often spent his career on the perimter, he is often best suited to play in the frontcourt rather than on the wing. Cleveland's current core is built as to need a wing player most in the starting lineup, meaning a core member of the Cavaliers may be pushed to the bench to welcome James - if that player is not traded to add him in the first place.

In a potential 24th NBA season, James needs other superstars at his side to help him reach the Finals and allow him to take a backseat when necessary. A duo of Mitchell and Harden can undeniably fit alongside James, allowing the King of Akron to play a more off-ball role for the first time in his career.

Additionally, Evan Mobley's defensive prowess perfectly fits with James, allowing him to play more as a floater and help defender. If the Cavs can keep Allen in town, too, then Cleveland could easily have an elite defense surrounding James.

If LeBron James exits the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers will clearly be an option. The Cavs are a legitimate threat to win the NBA Finals with the current roster, making it a great choice for James' finall attempt for ring five. The obvious narrative elements to a second homecoming make it hard to believe James shouldn't consider taking a paycut to make his return.