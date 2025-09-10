Cavaliers’ biggest offseason win could be Larry Nance Jr.’s sacrifice

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have the same general draw as a large-market dynastic franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers, but there is no denying the connection the team builds with its players, both present and past.

Cleveland sports culture does not revolve entirely around praising the greatest stars. With many eras focused around hoping to find that star, local fans connect to the do-it-all, team-first role players. In many ways, those selfless players and veterans shape the team just as much as any All-Star leader. Accepting and embracing a complementary job is a game-changing choice that can uplift a contender to becoming a true Finals favorite.

This summer, the Cavaliers found two veteran role players who could be the perfect puzzle pieces left for the Cavs to fit in the rotation. Trading Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball, Cleveland finally added a legitimate backup offensive leader for the first time since Ricky Rubio's departure. Since then, the Cavaliers never had a real point guard behind Darius Garland, leading to stagnant offense whenever Garland took a seat.

In the frontcourt, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen were irreplaceable if injured or resting. Robin Lopez and Tristan Thompson occasionally offered solid minutes, but they far from reliable on-court talents. In an attempt to respond to this lingering need, the Cavs signed Larry Nance, Jr. to a one-year minimum contract. Nance, an Ohio native and former Cavaliers player, gives the team a proven veteran backup big. Though Nance has played much time as a center, he is also versatile enough to move to the four spot and play alongside either of Cleveland's star big men.

Nance's return was widely praised by fans, but the reality of his reunion may prove even further that Nance deserves to be remembered and appreciated by every Cavs fan. Entering free agency, Nance was one of the more talented and experienced big men on the market. Though he was coming off an injury to end the year, he was an attractive option for any number of Finals contenders.

The Cavaliers got a hometown discount to sign Nance

Nance's homecoming does not seem to revolve around the Cavaliers' competitive financial offers. On a veteran deal, many teams could have outbid Cleveland for his services. Instead, Nance chose to return home with a chance to bring another title to the city.

Cavaliers reporter Danny Cunningham indicated on a recent episode of Locked On Cavs that Nance passed up on better offers to come home to Cleveland.

"[Larry Nance, Jr.] is a really good player on a minimum. I know that there were teams that were interested in him that could have offered him more. I don't know if those offers were ever actually made, but from what I've gathered, I do think that Larry Nance, Jr. passed up on some money to come back to Cleveland." Danny Cunningham

Cunningham also notes the value Nance brings as a versatile piece, playing as a backup five or a floor-spacing four next to Allen and Mobley. Signing a two-way presence on a veteran deal is already a major win for a team stuck in second apron like the Cavaliers, but Nance's sacrifice elevates the signing to be one of the biggest wins of the offseason for any franchise.

The new financial landscape of the NBA makes it nearly impossible for high-spending teams to alter their lineup in any substantial ways. Trades are heavily restricted, free-agent signings are held to nothing more than a veteran minimum for new players and draft picks can eventually be frozen for repeat offenders. These are all penalties alongside the preexisting luxury tax owners pay at the end of the season.

Those factors could have pushed the Cavaliers into another painful offseason of picking a last resort from the leftover center market. Instead, Nance is a high-quality talent who loves the city. There will never be a question about his focus on winning and making an impact every game.

Last season, Nance averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent on three-pointers per game. During his first Cavs tenure, Nance's shooting was an underdeveloped part of his game, but he has made significant strides since his departure and is now a rare commodity as a legitimate long-range threat in the frontcourt. If that quality continues this season, he could be an X-Factor immediately for the Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a terrific offseason, but Larry Nance, Jr. may be the overlooked cherry on top. His connection to the city and team through his Cavaliers legend father Larry Nance, Sr. might have given the Cavs the advantage in free agency to land the perfect backup big at a steep discount.