Cavaliers' offseason strategy is already coming back to haunt them

The Cleveland Cavaliers were sending a clear message during the offseason: no more one-sided players. The Cavaliers want to find role players who could execute on both ends. In theory, it was a great idea. In execution, it has not quite been what Cleveland would have envisioned.

The offseason was not a busy one for the Cavaliers. They drafted Tyrese Proctor, swapped Isaac Okoro for Lonzo Ball, let Ty Jerome walk, signed Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant. The moves did not grab many headlines, but most were under the impression that was unnecessary.

Cleveland won 64 games in 2024-25. They just needed a little bit more to get over the hump in a depleted Eastern Conference. Surely tinkering around the core four would be enough, right?

Slow start has exposed just how flawed the Cavaliers' approach was

In watching Cavaliers games recently, it just felt like a couple of key pieces were missing from what was needed on the court. Granted, a lot of that has to do with injuries. However, it is the specifics of it that truly make one question how we got here.

The offense for the Cavs has been crying out for a multitude of missing components throughout this campaign. When adding up the need for bench scoring, dribble penetration, playmaking, and shooting, they all spell out Jerome's name.

His one-sided value, being a major offensive player but a lackluster defender, was deemed replaceable. In their search of balance, they landed on more one-sidedness. Ball's abysmal scoring has largely capped his ceiling on the offensive side of the basketball for the Cavaliers.

Speaking of only playing one end or the other, giving away Okoro to grab Lonzo has been a tough trade-off. The former Cavs wing had plenty of shortcomings as a rotational option. However, watching opponents blow by Cleveland's perimeter defenders has raised at least some hesitation in pondering if Okoro's offense was stomachable after all.

These thoughts of regret are amplified by the rough start. Realistically, if the Cavs can get healthy at some point and rip off a sizeable winning streak, the conversations about what they did in the offseason will become an afterthought. The focus will shift back to playoff hopes and dreams.

Given all the flaws this group has shown, though, it is difficult to ignore the conversations now. Things in the NBA change very quickly, and the Cavaliers still have every opportunity to confidently prove these are short-term growing pains. Otherwise, the talking points will actually get much uglier.