Cavaliers might be hiding a contender — or something far worse

Domination or disappointment? What eventually awaits the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025-26 NBA season?

All of the injuries that Cleveland has been forced to deal with during this campaign makes it so incredibly difficult to pinpoint what this team will be if there ever comes a point in 2025-26 when a clean bill of health finally arrives. Zach Lowe captured this thought well on a recent episode of his show.

Lowe said, "You can just say, well, when they're healthy, we know what this team is. They're the best team. ... Something just feels off in the water there. ... I'm TBD on them, but I don't love the experience so far."

Cavaliers continue to be the biggest Eastern Conference mystery

Lowe referenced that even though the sample size is small, the lineup data for the Cavaliers' main guys being on the floor together does still look good. He's right.

The core four has only played 57 minutes together this season due to all the injuries. However, that time has resulted in a ridiculously strong net rating of 28.1. Whether that is a flash in the pan, or something real, will have to be a waiting game.

Lowe also brought up the persistent conversation regarding the lack of rim pressure the Cavaliers have been applying. As things stand, Cleveland averages 42.7 drives per game. That is one of the 10 lowest rates in the NBA.

Amid all of that, the Cavaliers are 13-10. That is both a record that shows resilience in the face of adversity and has many questioning the mental toughness of the team at the same time. Wavering effort levels have been a hot topic of late.

The good news for Cleveland is no one has truly broken through as the head and shoulders frontrunner in the Eastern Conference. There is no beast in the East.

The Detroit Pistons, who sit at the top, do not have an insurmountable lead in the standings. The race in the middle of the pack is just as competitive, with only a few games separating second and ninth place in the East.

If the situation still calls for a juggernaut to enter the chat, the Cavaliers could theoretically prove to be that in the best-case scenario. The problem is questioning whether they get to that point.

The season is young and the Cavs have time on their side. The unpredictability of what this campaign eventually brings still has everyone in Cleveland on the edge of their seats.