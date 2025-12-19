Cavaliers regret abandoning Ty Jerome as the offense suddenly lacks what he provided

The Cleveland Cavaliers offense was the deadliest in the NBA during the 2024-25 season. This year has involved a noticeable drop-off on that end of the court, and as much as some may not want to admit it, Ty Jerome's absence is certainly playing a factor in that decline.

In all fairness, Jerome has yet to suit up for his new team this season. A calf strain suffered by the former Cavs guard has delayed his debut with the Memphis Grizzlies after signing a three-year, $27.7 million deal in the offseason. It was a contract Cleveland never intended to compete with.

For argument's sake here, let's assume Jerome enjoys a positive butterfly effect from remaining in Cleveland. The main idea would be to have him elude the calf injury suffered during a preseason game for the Grizzlies.

Having the former Sixth Man of the Year available to contribute off the Cavaliers bench would mask a lot of the offensive problems in Cleveland. Would it ultimately be worth it in the long run for the franchise?

Cavaliers' gaping offensive holes were once plugged by Ty Jerome

There are a couple of major standout areas that immediately come to mind when thinking about how Jerome could have helped the Cavaliers this season. The low-hanging fruit would be the 3-point ball.

Cleveland is hovering near the top of the NBA when it comes to shots attempted from beyond the arc. Their 43.9 triples hoisted a night have been plagued with inefficiency. The Cavaliers are only hitting 33.8 percent from downtown. That is one of the worst marks in the league.

Jerome shot 43.9 percent from 3-point land in 2024-25. The volume was not high, but the efficiency was still impressive all the same.

Where the Cavaliers are really missing Jerome is as a third initiator behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Cleveland is only averaging 44.2 drives per game this season. In 2024-25, that number was at 51.2.

Garland and Mitchell have averaged double digits in both campaigns. However, not having Jerome's 8.4 drives per game, and what that helped create, is making a noticeable impact on the offense.

The Cavaliers have been forced to settle for decent looks, as opposed to hunting the best shot. Say what you will about Jerome, but the former Cavs guard was no stranger to putting pressure on the defense.

Guarding the opposing teams is where Jerome left something to be desired. That is why Lonzo Ball got the call to replace him.

Will the regret of that decision grow for the Cavaliers? If the results continue to look like what they have to this point, probably. There is still time, though, to turn things around in Cleveland, and make this conversation an eventual afterthought.