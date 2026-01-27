Cavaliers’ latest Darius Garland dilemma will instantly divide fans

The Cleveland Cavaliers got back from the ground to respond in a big way after a humiliating home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They've won four games in a row and seven of the past ten. Notably, they've done that primarily without Darius Garland.

Kenny Atkinson's team has now won five of six games since Garland left with yet another ailment. He's dealing with a right toe injury, and he was expected to be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after the injury. So far, the team has yet to share an update.

That's why, with the Feb. 5 trade deadline just around the corner, the fans may once again be caught debating whether they should move on from Garland. The front office is staring at a major opportunity, and they should probably just pull the plug.

Trading Darius Garland might save the Cleveland Cavaliers' season

Garland went under the knife after the playoff elimination last season, and he missed the start of the year. So far, he's only played 26 games, and his never-ending history of injuries doesn't bode well for the future.

Also, even if some fans still refuse to give up on him because he's a homegrown talent, it's not like the team has been much better with him on the court. In fact, the Cavs have gone 13-13 when he plays, and 15-7 when he doesn't.

Garland has never been a good defender, and having him on the court next to Donovan Mitchell hurts the team too much on that end of the floor. Opposing teams are shooting 37.6 percent from the perimeter against the Cavs, and that should be a major area of concern going forward.

He also has a long history of falling short in the playoffs. His scoring average drops to 17.3 points per gam and his shooting average drops to 42 percent when he plays in the postseason. Notably, those numbers are even worse in elimination games, where he averages just 13.8 points per game on 30.5 percent from the floor and 10.0 percent from 3. He may not be made for those moments.

As such, the Cavs need to make the most of whatever trade value he may still have left. They need to bolster their perimeter defense, and they don't need another scoring guard who needs to have the ball in his hands to be efficient. That's what Donovan Mitchell is there for.